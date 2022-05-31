China factory activity contracts again as lockdowns curb output

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's factories continued to struggle in May as many of the country's tightest Covid-19 restrictions either remained in place or began lifting at a gradual pace, indicating that the outbreaks and lockdowns are continuing to weigh on economic activity well into the second quarter.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 49.6 from 47.4 in April, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday (May 31). That compares with the median estimate of 49 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, increased to 47.8 from April's 41.9, above the consensus forecast of 45.5.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while anything below indicates a contraction.

The outlook for China's economy has darkened this year amid widespread Covid outbreaks and stringent controls to curb infections. Economic activity collapsed in April, with retail sales and industrial output shrinking and the jobless rate soaring. Economists now predict growth will weaken to 4.5 per cent this year, well below the government's target of around 5.5 per cent.

While the lockdown of Shanghai that spurred a lot of the disruption has begun to ease, allowing some activity such as port operations to recover, the effects of the restrictions on production and supply chains will still likely be felt for months as businesses struggle to restart.

A set of early indicators measuring business confidence, declines in home and car sales and other metrics suggested China's economy remained deep in a slump in May. Small business confidence, for example, dropped to the worst level since the early months of the pandemic.

Even if China manages to right its supply chains quickly, any sustained recovery is still challenged by a lack of demand. The threat of a cycle of Covid lockdowns should there be more outbreaks has weighed on business confidence, making them more cautious about expanding. Consumers are also likely save up, rather than spend, if they're uncertain about the future.

Beijing has tried to support growth through a variety of measures, and recently rolled out a broad support package that covered everything from consumption and investment to tax cuts and loan support.

Premier Li Keqiang has also repeatedly called for local governments to do more to stabilize growth, warning of dire consequences if they don't move decisively.