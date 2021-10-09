China energy crisis could impact S'pore

A shortage of electricity in China that is causing factories to close and hurting global supply chains could result in higher prices of some imports in Singapore. This could hinder the economic recovery if it persists over the next few months, experts said.

China's power crunch, caused by soaring coal and natural gas prices and energy consumption curbs to meet a national climate directive, follows several port closures and a jump in freight rates.

Mr James Christopher, Asia president for supply chain consultancy TMX, said production disruptions will further compound delivery delays caused by maritime bottlenecks, leading to temporary shortages of goods and higher prices.

Electronics will be the most affected by these disruptions. Factories producing steel products, plastics, home appliances, chemicals and textiles in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang, where power outages have been the most rampant, may also miss production targets, Mr Christopher said.

The consequences will be more keenly felt in e-commerce, he added. "Price hikes and longer lead times are the most immediate impacts to e-commerce businesses as China's power supply depletes."

He said many sellers would be "less able to discount products and sales prices may be less attractive than what was offered in previous shopping seasons".

Mr Mick Aw, a senior adviser at consulting firm Moore Stephens, concurred. "Shoppers who are waiting to buy discounted items from China for Christmas during big sales events like Cyber Monday or Black Friday at the end of November will likely face longer delays. They may receive their items after the season."

Mr Mohit Kapoor, senior industry consultant at supply chain solutions firm Infor, said there is also a shortage of paper and plastics-based packaging materials, which is energy-intensive to produce. That is further delaying logistics and holding up delivery.

Over the longer term, the power shortage could catalyse reform in the Chinese power market that could adversely impact Singapore's economy.

"Electricity prices are likely to be revised higher to reflect rising costs. This may drive local production costs higher," said Mr Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

The resulting shortage of components such as semiconductors produced in China would then hurt the local manufacturing sector, which has been a key contributor to economic recovery amid the pandemic.

Maybank Kim Eng economist Chua Hak Bin said rising costs and persistent chip shortages will eat into company earnings, and manufacturers may pass on higher production costs to consumers if disruptions persist.

The industry has held up well so far, with only the high-tech and electronics sectors under pressure from a surge in demand over the pandemic, said Mr Douglas Foo, president of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

Nevertheless, he noted that federation members anticipate production delays of two to four weeks due to the power crisis.

He said that even though manufacturers are expecting more price hikes next year due to the constant delays, most have yet to pass on the increased costs to consumers.

Mr Rahul Kapoor of IHS Markit warned that port and supply chain disruptions can "happen any time" with China deploying a zero-Covid strategy, so businesses and consumers should expect delays to continue for another six months and prices to rise over the longer term.

Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association executive director Ang Wee Seng said: "While the impact of this problem remains to be seen, we do note that suppliers of big companies such as Apple have already announced that they have shut down their operations late last month. This uncertainty will almost certainly disrupt the global supply chain."