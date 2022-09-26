China acts to rein in renminbi slump, makes betting against currency more expensive

SHANGHAI - China's central bank said on Monday it will reinstate foreign exchange risk reserves for some forward contracts, a move that would make betting against the renminbi more expensive in order to slow the pace of recent depreciation.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would raise the foreign exchange risk reserves for financial institutions when purchasing foreign currencies through currency forwards to 20 per cent from the current zero, starting on Sept 28.

The move to resume foreign exchange risk reserves would effectively raise the cost of shorting the renminbi at a time when the local currency is facing renewed depreciation pressure, traders and analysts said.

The renminbi has been hit by a combination of broad United States dollar strength, China's wobbly economy and an easier monetary bias adopted by the authorities to prop up growth.

The downturn in the Chinese currency has picked up speed after the PBOC lowered key interest rates in August to further widen its policy stance from other major economies that are raising rates aggressively.

The renminbi has slumped more than 4 per cent to the dollar since mid-August to breach the psychologically important seven per dollar level, and is on course for its biggest annual loss since 1994, when China unified official and market exchange rates.

Spot renminbi hardly budged on the announcement. The onshore renminbi traded at 7.1450 per dollar, versus the previous late night close of 7.1298 on Friday. Its offshore counterpart briefly bounced to 7.13 before last fetching 7.1513 as at 9.43am on Monday in Singapore.

Over recent months, the authorities have stepped up efforts to rein in renminbi weakness through persistently setting firmer-than-expected midpoint fixings, verbal warnings and holding off immediate easing moves.

Monday's announcement marks the latest policy measure to stem the faltering currency after the PBOC announced that it will lower the amount of foreign exchange that financial institutions must hold as reserves earlier this month.

China's central bank scrapped the risk reserve requirements in October 2020, when the renminbi rose sharply. REUTERS