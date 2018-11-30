Changi Airport's passenger traffic up 4.3% last month

October proved to be a busy month at Changi Airport with numbers up across the board.

The airport handled 5.38 million passengers last month, a 4.3 per cent increase from a year earlier.

Aircraft movements were 3.2 per cent higher, with 32,800 landings and take-offs, while airfreight throughput grew 2.1 per cent to 190,000 tonnes, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said yesterday.

All regions registered growth in the month, with European traffic increasing 15 per cent, boosted by travel to Britain and Germany.

Traffic to and from the United States rose 28 per cent, although that increase was against a relatively smaller base, CAG said.

Changi's top destinations such as Denpasar, London and Melbourne recorded double-digit growth.

Last month, Garuda Indonesia began four-times-a-week services to Belitung, a new city link for Singapore, while Air India Express started operating to Bangalore.

Around 100 airlines operate from Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to about 400 cities worldwide.

With more than 7,200 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 80 seconds, CAG said.