Changes at EDB: IBM's Asia-Pacific chief exec joins board

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has announced board changes at the Economic Development Board (EDB), effective from Feb 1.

Notably, chairman and chief executive officer of IBM Asia Pacific, Ms Harriet Green, was appointed as a new board member. Currently based in Singapore, Ms Green was general manager for IBM's Watson Internet of Things, customer engagement and education.

"Prior to joining IBM, Harriet was the CEO of the Thomas Cook Group, where she led the successful global transformation and rebranding of the oldest name in leisure travel," MTI said.

Ms Green received an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award for her services to electronics in 2010.

She is also the recipient of the Women in Technology Institute award, and was inducted into the Women in Technology Hall of Fame in 2016.

Four EDB board members were reappointed. They are Singapore Tourism Board chairman Chaly Mah, Keppel Corp CEO Loh Chin Hua, Singapore Exchange CEO Loh Boon Chye, and Insead dean Ilian Lubomirov Mihov.

EDB also announced the retirement of three board members upon completion of their terms on Jan 31: Blackstone Private Equity senior operating partner Harish Manwani, Hitachi Transport System vice-president and executive officer Ichiro Iino, and IBM global managing director for AT&T Randy Issac Walker.