Chan sounds note of caution on prospects for the economy

It is premature to say that the worst may be over for the Singapore economy, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

The journey ahead is still long and the world's many uncertainties remain, which could affect Singapore, he added.

He made this point in a Facebook post noting that he had read an article declaring that the "worst may be over".

This followed figures released on Thursday showing that the economy grew by 0.5 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago. This was better than the flash estimates of 0.1 per cent and higher than the 0.2 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) also announced that the economy is expected to grow by 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent this year. It is also expected to grow 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent next year.

In the Facebook post, Mr Chan said: "Yes, we have strong fundamentals. Yes, we are confident of our prospects. Yes, we did better than expected for the last quarter.

"But the journey ahead is still long. The world's many uncertainties remain. Singapore can be easily affected by the many downside risks.

"So let's not get ahead of ourselves. Let's continue to work hard, upgrade ourselves, adapt for the future. These are the evergreen attributes that will stand Singapore in good stead, rain or shine."

Singapore's economy had faced challenges this year, in line with a similar global slowdown amid trade tensions between the United States and China.

PREMATURE TO SAY WORST IS OVER The journey ahead is still long. The world's many uncertainties remain. Singapore can be easily affected by the many downside risks. So let's not get ahead of ourselves. Let's continue to work hard, upgrade ourselves, adapt for the future. MINISTER FOR TRADE AND INDUSTRY CHAN CHUN SING, explaining that it is still too early to say that the worst may be over for the Singapore economy.

MTI said on Thursday that global growth is projected to see a "modest pickup" next year, led by an improvement in the growth outlook for emerging market and developing economies.

However, growth in several of Singapore's key final demand markets, such as the United States and China, is expected to ease, it added.

Economists also noted that headwinds remain, with Maybank Kim Eng economists Lee Ju Ye and Chua Hak Bin saying that manufacturing and exports will likely see a cyclical growth recovery, as the tariff shock dissipates and some firms restart their capital expenditure plans.

Citi economists Kit Wei Zheng and Ang Kai Wei had said they expect a gradual, if uneven, recovery next year, due to a recovering manufacturing sector as a result of cyclical improvement in global semiconductor demand, though inventory digestion could imply a choppy profile. But they added that uncertainties remain.

Ms Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, noted that headwinds remain familiar into 2020 amid renewed worries about progress and the actual signing of the US-China Phase 1 trade deal. Brexit uncertainties also remain, she said.