Chan Cheow Hoe named government chief digital technology officer

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office has appointed Mr Chan Cheow Hoe as government chief digital technology officer.

Mr Chan will concurrently continue as the deputy chief executive, productsat the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech).

The new role involves leading the development of the Government's digital infrastructure, and capability and talent development in information and communication technology and smart systems.

He will also oversee the development of platforms to enable resource sharing and interoperability across the Government and to drive the development and delivery of innovative government digital services.

Mr Chan will report directly to Mr Ng Chee Khern, permanent secretary of the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

Mr Ng, who is also chairman of GovTech, said: "Cheow Hoe was instrumental in transforming GovTech into an engineering-focused agency, and in putting in place the building blocks of the Singapore Government Technology Stack.

"I am confident that Cheow Hoe will lead the tech community well in realising the public service's digital transformation and the Smart Nation outcomes in his new capacity as the government chief digital technology officer."