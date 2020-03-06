Cars drag January retail sales down 5.3%

Retail remains in the doldrums, with takings at the till falling in January - the 12th consecutive month of decline.

Sales were down 5.3 per cent on the same month last year, driven in part by sliding auto sales. Take vehicles out of the equation and takings edged up 0.6 per cent.

The motor trade has been feeling the pinch - turnover plunged 33.6 per cent in January because of a lower certificate of entitlement quota. That followed a 24.1 per cent drop in December.

Other sectors felt the pain as well. Household equipment and furniture sales declined 16 per cent, while optical goods and books were down 9.4 per cent, the Department of Statistics noted yesterday.

It was not all grim news: Chinese New Year festivities boosted supermarkets and hypermarkets, and lifted sales of food, alcohol, apparel and footwear.

Turnover at supermarkets and hypermarkets rose 6.4 per cent over January last year, while takings for food, alcohol, clothes and shoes jumped 8.7 per cent.

Retail sales inched up 0.1 per cent on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, but dropped 0.5 per cent if vehicles were excluded.

Sales in the food and beverage sector grew 9.1 per cent in January from a year earlier, mainly because of the Chinese New Year season.

Takings at food and beverage outlets increased 0.8 per cent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis compared with December.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in January was estimated at $963 million, with online turnover comprising about 9.8 per cent.

Takings at restaurants, fast-food outlets and caterers rose between 8 per cent and 16.4 per cent because of festive season spending, but sales at cafes, foodcourts and other eating places decreased 2 per cent.

9.1% Growth in sales in the food and beverage sector in January from a year earlier mainly, because of the Chinese New Year season.

Restaurant turnover was 4.6 per cent up on December but just 0.4 per cent up for fast-food outlets.

Turnover at food caterers fell 4 per cent from December, while cafes, foodcourts and other eating places dipped 2.1 per cent.

The estimated total retail sales value in January came to $4.1 billion, with online racking up around 5.8 per cent.

Computer and telecommunications equipment accounted for the biggest share of online turnover, with 25.9 per cent of the total.

They were followed by furniture and household equipment takings (10.9 per cent) and supermarket and hypermarkets at 7.8 per cent.

Maybank Kim Eng economist Lee Ju Ye expects retail to be in for more gloom ahead, with the coronavirus outbreak hitting tourist arrivals and deterring consumers from going out. "However, both e-commerce and online food delivery services are seeing higher orders as consumers stay home and may help cushion the decline," she added.