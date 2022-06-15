Canada businesses hire young teenagers to fill labour shortage

SAINT-MATHIAS-SUR-RICHELIEU, Canada (AFP) - Sofia-Rose Adams skilfully scoops ice cream onto cones and manages the cash register at Les Gourmandes cafe and ice cream parlour in Canada's Montreal region.

The 13-year-old, who wears a blue cap and round glasses, is one of an increasing number of teens who have decided to work after school, helping to address the country's labour shortage.

"I wanted a part-time job, work hours here and there, to earn some pocket money," said Sofia-Rose.

For the teenager, who is into music and improvisational theatre, it is "normal to start working" at her age.

In Canada's francophone province of Quebec, there is no minimum age to work - only parental authorisation is required for those under 14 years old.

There is also no limit on the number of hours worked as long as it is not during school hours or at night for those who are under 16.

In Les Gourmandes' kitchen, other teenage girls prepare soups. Seven of the eight employees of the small business are under 18 years old.

"After the pandemic, we found ourselves with major hiring problems," said owner Marie-Eve Guertin, who had to turn to employees under 15 this year for the first time in almost a decade of operating the restaurant.

"For full-time jobs, it's very difficult. I haven't received any resumes," Ms Guertin said, so she turned to teenagers to keep her business afloat.

"You want to grow a business, you don't want to restrict it," she said, wanting to avoid reducing opening hours as many other restaurants have done.

In Quebec, the latest unemployment rate is 3.9 per cent, while the country wide figure is 5.1 per cent. The lack of workers in almost every sector has forced businesses to be creative to meet their needs. For some, that has meant hiring teenagers, and in some cases, pre-teens.

'Demonstration of autonomy'

While there is no data available on the number of children under 14 in the labour market, statistics show that half of Quebecers aged 15 to 19 have jobs.

"I started working at 14," said Philippe Marcil, now 17 and an employee of a men's clothing store in a Montreal suburb.

"I understood from a young age that it was important to gain experience in the labour market, so I wanted to experiment with that," said the young man, who previously worked for two years as a supervisor at a fast food chain.

The avid hockey player and runner, who wants to become a lawyer, said he manages to find a balance between social life, work and studies by making "pretty precise schedules", which he tries to stick to as much as possible.