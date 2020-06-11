Buying insurance from as low as 30 cents every time you jog, take trains or snack: NTUC Income

SINGAPORE - Insurer NTUC Income has launched a product that lets customers build up insurance coverage by adding tiny premiums of as little as 30 cents each time they undertake everyday activities such as buying snacks and taking public transport.

The accumulated payments can go towards term life, critical illness and personal accident policies, the firm said on Thursday (June 11). Customers can stop payments at any time.

The aim of the product - called SNACK - is to get around the sometimes daunting requirement that an insurance policy typically requires customers to pay a lump sum once a month or year.

This can deter students, gig economy workers or those who have just started work.

SNACK works on the basis that a series of micro payments are less financially painful but do add up in the end.

Customers get started by downloading the SNACK mobile app and then linking a credit or debit card to it.

They can then choose their type of protection, such as term life, critical illness or personal accident,as well as the activity that triggers premium payments and the amount they are prepared to pay.

Each micro policy covers a customer for 360 days.

NTUC Income has initially partnered with EZ-link, Fitbit and Burpple.

Customers can get premiums deducted from a credit card every time they use their EZ-link card for public transport. They can also direct 30 cents or more to their NTUC Income policy via the SNACK app when they pay for a meal on Burpple while a user who hits 5,000 steps in a day using Fitbit will get the premium deducted from their plastic linked to SNACK.

NTUC Income will check with Fitbit through its backend processes and make the deduction.

Take a 25-year-old non-smoker. He can get $321 worth of critical illness coverage each time he pays a premium of 30 cents while taking the bus and another $420 worth of accident coverage when he adds on a premium of 50 cents while buying coffee.

He can stack a further $861 of term life coverage after taking 5,000 steps and paying a premium of 70 cents.

Other partners will be added to increase the range of lifestyle triggers that can be pegged to insurance payments.

Visa will join to allow cardholders to buy insurance when they make purchases for retail, entertainment, transport and groceries.

Mr Peter Tay, Income's chief digital officer said: "SNACK is offering consumers new freedom and flexibility in protecting themselves, just by going about their daily activities. This makes insurance more accessible and relevant to everyone, keeping it easily adaptable to lifestyle needs and personal financial situations."

The initiative follows a scheme the firm set up in August last year to allow Grab drivers to build their insurance coverage by paying premiums of between 10 and 50 cents with each trip they complete.

Mr Tay noted that such schemes lower the barrier of entry for people who want to buy their first insurance policy.

"For those who are under-insured, they can either be new to insurance and find it complex or have tight cash flow which limits their willingness to purchase insurance."