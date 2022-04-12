Buying an EV? Before you rev up...

The price of the popular 95-octane petrol is hovering at $3 per litre, above the $2.50 levels last December. At the same time, passenger electric vehicles (EVs) are set to become cheaper from next month as more powerful models come under Category A.
The Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) in the latest tender is $72,996 - 35 per cent lower than the Category B COE ($98,389).
Transport Minister S. Iswaran has said that the move will raise the number of EV choices for buyers in the Category A segment.
To spur commercial adoption of EVs, the statutory lifespan of electric taxis will be extended to 10 years, from eight, to give operators more time to optimise their investments.
So it seems the time is ripe to buy an EV.
The Straits Times finds out three things about investing in an EV.
1. EVs are generally more expensive than internal combustion cars but there are two rebate schemes owners can tap.
According to onemotoring.com, a website by the Land Transport Authority, the first scheme offers a rebate for switching to an EV early.
Under the Electric Vehicle Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI), you can get a rebate of up to 45 per cent off the additional registration fee (ARF), capped at $20,000.
The ARF is a tax imposed when you register a vehicle. It is based on a percentage of its open market value, which is the cost of the vehicle imported into Singapore.
The scheme will be available until end December 2023.
The second scheme is the enhanced Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), which seeks to encourage drivers to choose models with lower carbon emissions.
An EV car owner can enjoy a rebate of as much as $25,000.
Taken together, the combined cost savings can go up to $45,000.
The same schemes apply for commercial taxis.
Fully electric taxis get a rebate of as much as $20,000 under the EEAI.
Combined with the enhanced VES, which gives as much as a $37,500 rebate, total savings of $57,500 can be enjoyed.
Still, an EV is not exactly cheap. But a buyer can apply for green loans, at relatively lower rates than normal loans.
The three Singapore banks have green car loan packages that charge interest rates of between 1.28 and 1.68 per cent per annum. OCBC Bank and DBS Bank, for instance, are charging 2.28 per cent per annum for ordinary car loans.
2. The upfront costs of an EV may be higher but the savings will come in the longer run.
Firstly, there will be savings on fuel costs because EVs do not use petrol.
Private hire driver David Ho, who has been driving a Hyundai Kona Electric from GrabRentals for three years, charges it daily, paying between $10 and $20 each time. "I used to drive a hybrid, which uses petrol. And, it costs me about $40 a day. That was about three, four years ago," he said.
Fellow Grab driver Wilson Wang pays $17 for an hour of charging, which can get his Kona Electric up to 80 per cent charged for the day's drive.
EVs generally require lower maintenance. Ms Carolyn Campbell, 48, a communications consultant who sold her family's Tesla recently, said owning an EV is like owning a computer or an iPhone on wheels. "There are very little moving parts to change. There is no complicated engine so your year-on-year maintenance costs amount to almost nothing," she added.
3. While maintenance costs are minimal, the problem arises when the EV battery malfunctions. Ms Campbell literally had 20 seconds to pull over before her Tesla failed in the middle of a highway.
She advises EV owners to have comprehensive car insurance, noting that with no cover, "you would be paying for that battery yourself and it's very expensive to replace the battery".
Ms Campbell, who is based in Hong Kong but whose parents live here, ended up paying HK$90,000 (S$16,000) for a refurbished battery.
In Singapore, the infrastructure is falling into place as the Government targets to deploy 12,000 charging points across public housing carparks by 2025.
There will be 60,000 charging points islandwide by 2030, and all vehicles will run on cleaner energy by 2040.