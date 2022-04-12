Buying an EV? Before you rev up...

The price of the popular 95-octane petrol is hovering at $3 per litre, above the $2.50 levels last December. At the same time, passenger electric vehicles (EVs) are set to become cheaper from next month as more powerful models come under Category A.

The Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) in the latest tender is $72,996 - 35 per cent lower than the Category B COE ($98,389).

Transport Minister S. Iswaran has said that the move will raise the number of EV choices for buyers in the Category A segment.

To spur commercial adoption of EVs, the statutory lifespan of electric taxis will be extended to 10 years, from eight, to give operators more time to optimise their investments.

So it seems the time is ripe to buy an EV.

The Straits Times finds out three things about investing in an EV.

1. EVs are generally more expensive than internal combustion cars but there are two rebate schemes owners can tap.

According to onemotoring.com, a website by the Land Transport Authority, the first scheme offers a rebate for switching to an EV early.

Under the Electric Vehicle Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI), you can get a rebate of up to 45 per cent off the additional registration fee (ARF), capped at $20,000.

The ARF is a tax imposed when you register a vehicle. It is based on a percentage of its open market value, which is the cost of the vehicle imported into Singapore.

The scheme will be available until end December 2023.