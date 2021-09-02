Business travel may never return to pre-pandemic levels, survey finds

NEW YORK • Business travel as we have known it is a thing of the past.

From Pfizer, Michelin and LG Electronics to HSBC, Hershey and Deutsche Bank, businesses around the world are signalling that innovative new communication tools are making many pre-pandemic-era trips history.

Take Akzo Nobel, Europe's biggest paint maker. At its Amsterdam base, chief executive Thierry Vanlancker has spent the past year watching his manufacturing head flap his arms, madly gesticulate and seemingly talk to himself while "visiting" 124 plants by directing staff with high-definition augmented-reality headgear on factory floors.

A task that meant jetting across the globe is now done in a fraction of the time - and with no jet lag.

For Mr Vanlancker, there is no going back. "Trips to drum up business could drop by a third and internal meetings by even more," he said. "It's a good thing for our wallets and helps sustainability targets. Our customers have had a year of training, so it's not a no-no anymore to just reach out by video."

A Bloomberg survey of 45 large firms in the United States, Europe and Asia shows that 84 per cent of them plan to spend less on travel post-pandemic. The ease and efficiency of virtual software, cost savings and lower carbon emissions were the primary reasons.

The Global Business Travel Association says spending on corporate trips could slide to as low as US$1.24 trillion (S$1.67 trillion) by 2024 from a pre-pandemic peak in 2019 of US$1.43 trillion.

Having saved billions from slashed travel budgets during the pandemic with only a marginal impact on operations, firms and government offices will be hard pressed to explain why they would return to their old ways.

Kit Kat maker Hershey said the pandemic showed that online meetings were a more efficient use of time and financial resources.

"We don't think business travel will ever return to 2019 levels," said Mr Will Hawkley, global head of travel and leisure at KPMG.

"Corporates are looking at their bottom line, their environmental commitments, the demand from employees for more flexible working and thinking: Why do I have to bring that back?"

That is a blow to the airline and hospitality sectors - already among the hardest hit amid the pandemic.

Business travellers rang up as much as three-quarters of airlines' pre-pandemic profits while accounting for only 12 per cent of seats, according to PwC.

The hotels sector, which draws about two-thirds of its revenue from business travellers, could see a dip of as much as 18 per cent by next year, a Morgan Stanley study shows.

The world's key airlines lost a whopping US$126 billion last year and are set to lose another US$48 billion this year, noted the International Air Transport Association.

The last thing airlines need is corporate customers cutting back. Carriers like Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines depend on business travellers returning.

Airlines are trying to stay optimistic. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said about 80 per cent of the carrier's large corporate clients have indicated that as much as 90 per cent of their pre-Covid-19 business travel will eventually return.

"I don't expect we're going to see a degradation in the aggregate of business demand over time," he said. "The more people are connected in person, the more opportunities are created."

Travelling thousands of kilometres to meet customers to discuss key issues across a table or over a meal made sense before the pandemic and that has not changed, said Mr Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce Holdings.

"Covid-19 has definitely taught people that some of the mad regular dashes across the Atlantic hither and thither aren't necessary," he said. "But... beyond that superficial analysis, you realise people were doing it because they thought it delivered real benefit."

There may also be competitive pressures to keep flying, said Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith, adding: "I hear many corporate customers saying the day they lose an account because they weren't somewhere face-to-face will immediately bring them back to the way operations were before."

Airlines are banking on a recovery sparked by pent-up demand after about 18 months when executives could not visit customers.

Company executives travel for many reasons - from business development and customer support to trade shows, conferences and meetings with local staff. Trips for intra-company activities will likely bear the brunt of the cuts "because client relationships aren't at stake", said Mr Pascal Fabre, managing director in Paris for consulting firm AlixPartners.

"We have learnt how to work, develop products, sign contracts without travelling," he added.

Deutsche Bank says that while its client-related business travel will return to about 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, trips for internal meetings will probably be a shadow of what they were before - at 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

Volkswagen is making employees jump through hoops before they can fly. Internal booking software steers them towards alternatives to flying. They are also asked to justify why they cannot conduct the business online.

UOB in Singapore plans to cut its travel budget by as much as 50 per cent and will limit trips to cases "where face-to-face interaction is essential", said Mr Dean Tong, head of group human resources.

Sophisticated technologies are enabling companies to do things they never imagined doing remotely. New tools at French tyre maker Michelin are already eclipsing the automatic reflex to make a trip, said CEO Florent Menegaux.

The company recently used a drone for a virtual visit of its Campo Grande plant in Brazil by the top manufacturing brass in France.

Royal Dutch Shell has created online control rooms with interactive 3D simulations of oil platforms and plants, giving engineers virtual access from home.

In Michigan, Mr Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv, a former car parts unit of General Motors, is using drones and Oculus augmented-reality headsets to show customers the performance and manufacturing run rates of plants in Mexico, Hungary or China.

"We won't travel as much," Mr Clark said. "I think it'll be more when we have to travel, people will travel, versus, it's nice to travel."

For most companies, cost savings will be the primary driver to scale back, but carbon-footprint worries and employee well-being are not far behind, said Mr Fabre.

Businesses globally are under pressure from investors and regulators to shrink their carbon dioxide emissions.

Mr Andrew Murphy from advocacy group Transport & Environment said: "For the next 10 years, the best way to reduce emissions from aviation is to fly less."

Airlines are providing firms with tools to blunt the impact of carbon dioxide emissions with carbon offsets and refreshing fleets with newer, more efficient planes. But with the tonnes of carbon dioxide they spew, airlines cannot do much to show that flying is a sustainable way to get around.

Having saved billions from slashed travel budgets during the pandemic with only a marginal impact on operations, firms and government offices will be hard pressed to explain why they would return to their old ways.

Hydrogen-fuelled planes and electric commercial jetliners are decades away, and alternative aviation fuel is not widely available and jacks up ticket prices.

Carriers may have to modify aircraft configurations to cut business-class seats and add more premium economy places. Premium economy costs less to operate than business class and takes up less space.

Air France, for instance, is developing a leisure-business category for passengers who buy premium-class tickets for holiday travel.

UOB in Singapore plans to cut its travel budget by as much as 50 per cent, and will limit trips to cases "where face-to-face interaction is essential", said Mr Dean Tong, head of group human resources.

It has fitted 32 777s with "quick change" systems that allow it to reduce the size of its business-class cabin. The airline is still confident about a rebound in business travel, but "we can always reconfigure our planes if necessary", said CEO Steven Zaat.

While airlines grapple with the possibility of fewer business customers, some of those clients are happy not to be zipping around the world all the time.

"A nice side-effect of fewer long-haul business trips is less stress for the people who fly," said Mr Hans-Ingo Biehl, head of VDR, the German Business Travel Association.

"There are a lot of myths and fantasy about travel, but it's really very tiring," said Michelin's Mr Menegaux. "We should do it only when it's absolutely necessary. I travel a lot and I can tell you it takes a heavy toll."

BLOOMBERG