Coronavirus Singapore

Business leaders, economists applaud easing of border controls

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore's easing of travel restrictions received a thumbs-up from business leaders and economists, and raised hopes that the move will help companies here and the broader economy's growth outlook.

Along with other recent relaxations - allowing 50 per cent of employees to return to workplaces and an increase in event sizes to 1,000 fully vaccinated people - Singapore's road map to reopening the economy is also likely to inspire other regional economies to try to live with Covid-19 as their vaccination rates improve.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 21, 2021, with the headline 'Business leaders, economists applaud easing of border controls'. Subscribe
Topics: 