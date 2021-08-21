Business leaders, economists applaud easing of border controls

Singapore's easing of travel restrictions received a thumbs-up from business leaders and economists, and raised hopes that the move will help companies here and the broader economy's growth outlook.
Along with other recent relaxations - allowing 50 per cent of employees to return to workplaces and an increase in event sizes to 1,000 fully vaccinated people - Singapore's road map to reopening the economy is also likely to inspire other regional economies to try to live with Covid-19 as their vaccination rates improve.