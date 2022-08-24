Business activity slumps globally as inflation hits consumers, feeding recession fears

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Economic activity weakened from the United States to Europe to Asia, reinforcing concerns that soaring prices and the war in Ukraine will tip the world into a recession.

A myriad of purchasing managers' surveys published on Tuesday (Aug 23) showed business activity contracting globally and pointed to little hope of a turnaround any time soon.

"Put simply, it's the extremely high rates of inflation that are resulting in households having to pay more for the goods and services they have to buy, which means they have less to spend on other items," said Mr Paul Dales at Capital Economics.

"That's a reduction in economic output, so that's what's driving the recession. Higher interest rates are playing a small part but really it's the higher inflation."

Consumers faced with generation-high inflation are reining in spending while central banks are tightening policy aggressively just when support is needed.

And supply chains yet to recover from the coronavirus pandemic have been further damaged by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's strict Covid-19 lockdowns, hurting the manufacturing industry.

US business activity contracted for a second straight month in August, falling to the weakest level since May 2020, S&P Global data showed.

The US figures pointed to weaker demand at both manufacturers and service providers as rising interest rates and high inflation weighed on consumers. New orders shrank for the second time in three months, and employers scaled back hiring.

In Europe, manufacturing drove the drop, but a post-lockdown rebound in services like tourism almost ground to a halt.

Britain's Purchasing Managers' Index managed to remain above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction, but recorded an unexpectedly large plunge in factory activity.

Over in Asia, Japanese output shrank as a resurgence in Covid-19 cases further depressed demand that was already struggling under the weight of surging inflation.

Australia's service sector contracted for the first time in seven months, though it was offset somewhat by an uptick in tourism. And in China, the government's ongoing commitment to Covid zero and a worsening real estate slump are weighing on consumer and business confidence.

The data paints a bleak picture for the global economy, with most central banks still focused on taming inflation by raising borrowing costs. And while rate hikes will add to the pain of the downturn, they may not even bring excessive price gains back to where they were before this spike, according to investors including Pacific Investment Management Co.

For the euro area, the numbers "point to an economy in contraction during the third quarter", S&P Global economist Andrew Harker said on Tuesday. "Declining output is now being seen across a range of sectors, from basic materials and autos firms through to tourism and real estate companies as economic weakness becomes more broad based in nature."

Germany was a particular weak spot, posting the sharpest decline in output since June 2020 as it rushes to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas amid drops in shipments following the war in Ukraine. In France, meanwhile, activity contracted for the first time in a year and a half.