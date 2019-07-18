News analysis

Bumpy road ahead for electronics exports

Seow Bei Yi

US-China and Japan-S. Korea tech wars dim hopes of sector recovering later this year

Electronics exports last month fell to their lowest level since 1997 - the earliest point for which such data is available - and the sector's challenges are unlikely to abate soon. Exports and growth have taken a hit in recent months as an existing downcycle since early last year, characterised by weak demand, coincided with an escalation of trade tensions in the later part of last year.

Electronics exports shrank for 18 of the past 19 months, falling by more than 30 per cent last month on a year-on-year basis.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 18, 2019, with the headline 'Bumpy road ahead for electronics exports'. Print Edition | Subscribe
