Bumpy road ahead for electronics exports

Electronics exports last month fell to their lowest level since 1997 - the earliest point for which such data is available - and the sector's challenges are unlikely to abate soon. Exports and growth have taken a hit in recent months as an existing downcycle since early last year, characterised by weak demand, coincided with an escalation of trade tensions in the later part of last year.

Electronics exports shrank for 18 of the past 19 months, falling by more than 30 per cent last month on a year-on-year basis.