Building broader support for social ventures here

Social entrepreneurship is steadily taking root in Singapore, raising hopes that it will solve some community problems that are too narrow in scope to attract private investment.

However, early-stage support from the mainstream business community can help to de-risk investments in these socially conscious ventures as well as attract more investors.

A social venture is in essence a for-profit business that is dedicated to addressing a problem faced by an unserved or underserved group of people.

By doing so, it aims to create a lasting or transformational change in societal and business norms.

The Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE) defines social enterprises as business entities set up with clear social goals, management intent and resources allocated to fulfil their social objectives and provide business solutions to address unmet and emerging social needs and gaps.

RaiSE was set up in 2015 as a public-private joint initiative to raise awareness of social entrepreneurship and boost support for social enterprises in Singapore.

At its inaugural impact investment conference, which was held on March 30 at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, raiSE featured social enterprises that have successfully integrated business and social impact. It provided them with funding and capability building support that acted as a catalyst for subsequent rounds of funding.

For instance, online health platform Jaga-Me started with a simple mission - to make universal healthcare accessible while not compromising on quality of life.

The online platform worked with hospitals and beneficiary groups to bring professional medical services to patients in their own homes.

Since becoming a raiSE member, the start-up has managed to expand not only its beneficiary list but also its investor list and connections.

Mr Julian Koo, co-founder of Jaga-Me, explains that the raiSE Impact Finance support was extremely helpful as there are not many options for social enterprises to secure capital investment.

He notes that a social enterprise might not entirely appeal to traditional for-profit investors who assess deals solely on their revenue generation abilities.

"Capitalism is impatient that way. With raiSE, the capital is a lot more patient and they gave us the runway to validate the idea and accelerate to a point where we were getting enough traction. RaiSE really helped us get to the next level in our first year and a half," said Mr Koo.

In December 2019, Alliance Healthcare Group, which is listed on Singapore Exchange's Catalist board, bought a majority stake in the digital healthcare platform start-up for about $3.5 million in cash. The deal valued Jaga-Me at $6.37 million.

But the support raiSE provides can also foster innovation.

In 2016, brothers Stanley and Ivan Lim realised there was an increasing trend of blue-collar jobs being advertised online, even as most workers were still using traditional means to find jobs, such as looking at newspaper classifieds. Harnessing 20 years of experience in the recruitment industry between them, they founded Findjobs to explore ways of connecting online job advertisements with offline job seekers.

In 2018, raiSE helped Findjobs transform the way that employment seekers access online job ads on the go through smart job kiosks, in addition to mobile phone apps.

Mr Ivan Lim, Findjobs' chief product officer, said: "Before joining raiSE, I did not think of creating kiosks. But through their networking events, the exposure to the social service offices and their beneficiaries, this inspired us to transform our existing mobile applications into standalone kiosks to make it easier for low-income job seekers without smartphones or data plans to access jobs."

RaiSE supported the development and deployment of these smart job kiosks at 30 strategic locations across the island.

Findjobs chief executive Stanley Lim said: "RaiSE's investment allowed us to validate our product rapidly and attract partnerships from other agencies, which enabled us to create even more impact."

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam believes that investors with greater risk absorption capacity, such as philanthropic foundations and pure business ventures like family offices, can come in to de-risk investments and crowd a lot more private capital into social enterprises.

"All this is doable; it requires that people see success on the ground, because success spawns more success," he said at the raiSE conference.

He went on to stress that the economic health of a country and the social health of its people depend on each other.

"More businesses are now recognising that they are less likely to do well in the long term if they short-change our collective future.

"We have to increasingly look at business missions and our economic policy objectives as resting on social health, and recognise that we are not going to succeed in our social agenda without a vibrant economy," he said.