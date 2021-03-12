Buffett becomes sixth member of US$100b club

NEW YORK • Legendary investor Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world's wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he has slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled. Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past US$100 billion (S$134 billion).

The Berkshire Hathaway chairman's wealth jumped on Wednesday to US$100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Mr Buffett the sixth member of the US$100 billion club, a group that includes Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Tesla's Elon Musk and Mr Bill Gates.

The clan's combined wealth has grown rapidly, fuelled by government stimulus, central bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief Bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the United States House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the US$3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.

Berkshire, the source of almost all of Mr Buffett's wealth, has had a good start to 2021. The firm's A shares are up 15 per cent this year, outpacing the 3.8 per cent gain of the S&P 500 index. That has been helped by Mr Buffett's recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire's own stock, a notable shift for an investor who previously preferred to use the US$138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.

Mr Buffett has been struggling in recent years to find sizeable deals to spark Berkshire's growth. That has caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But last year, he spent a record US$24.7 billion on buybacks, and filings indicate he has already bought at least US$4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.

Surpassing US$100 billion is all the more notable considering how much he has given away. A co-founder of The Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage billionaire philanthropy, Mr Buffett has donated more than US$37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he would be worth more than US$192 billion.

Mr Buffett added US$1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping to lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.

BLOOMBERG