Budget 2021 should help SMEs emerge stronger from crisis: SBF

Helping smaller firms emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis is taking centre stage for the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) in the run-up to Budget 2021 due in February.

Its wish list comprises six recommendations that it believes will allow companies to gain access to necessary resources, build resilience to overcome future crises and create more value for their businesses.

Three key proposals call for the Government to extend the temporary bridging loan programme until March 2022, speed up public-sector payments to suppliers and extend foreign worker levy rebates to more sectors. There are also resources directed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) improve their cyber-security preparedness, training and upskilling local workers for tech roles and supporting innovation.

SBF chief executive Ho Meng Kit said that while businesses are grateful for government support amid Covid-19, economic recovery remains uncertain and uneven.

"It is crucial that adequate support measures continue to be in place to help businesses address current issues and, at the same time, position them for future growth," he added.

SBF's SME Committee, which devised the six proposals, said the temporary bridging loan programme - which provides access to working capital - is a vital scheme for companies that are well positioned to take on additional risks to emerge stronger from the pandemic.

It recommends that the Government extend the scheme until March 2022 as recovery is expected to remain uncertain and uneven across sectors.

Meanwhile, timely payments can help sustain a business and are especially critical during a downturn, where managing costs and falling demand may pose challenges, it added.

SBF's SME Committee recommends that terms of payment between the Government and its suppliers be reduced from 30 to 14 days. Payments for contracts below $100,000 could be made within five working days, provided that the services or products are satisfactory.

The proposal on foreign worker levy rebates stems from a decision by the Ministry of Manpower in August to set aside $320 million worth of rebates until December next year for firms in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors.

SBF's SME Committee believes the rebate can be extended to other sectors, including food and beverage, hospitality and logistics services, until Dec 31 next year to alleviate some of the manpower and cash flow challenges facing firms.

The proposal on cyber security is aimed at speeding up the digitalisation of local companies.

It calls on the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to work with relevant industry partners to appoint advisers to help SMEs prevent malicious cyber activity.

Recruiting and developing the next generation of Singapore's tech talent is another area of focus.

It builds on the Economic Development Board's Tech.Pass scheme announced last month that aims to attract up to 500 founders, leaders and experts from established or fast-growing tech companies to Singapore. SBF's SME Committee believes Tech.Pass can be enhanced to include training local workers, including accelerating career conversions of people from non-tech roles to tech roles.

Separately, PwC Singapore also released its Budget 2021 proposals yesterday in which it suggested various tax measures, including extending relief to employees who have to set up a home office.

Businesses could also be allowed to claim input tax in full on expenses related to remote working, such as employees' utilities and mobile phone fees, it added.

Other proposals include support for growing sectors such as the agriculture and food industry.

PwC Singapore's tax leader Chris Woo said: "With the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the instability of the global geopolitical climate, this Budget will need balance providing support for transformation that is sustainable while increasing needed government tax revenue based on a broader purpose to grow Singapore's economy."