British shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June, survey shows

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Sales at British retailers rose at their slowest average pace on record over the past year as worries about Brexit weighed on consumers, a survey showed on Tuesday (July 9).

Average sales growth weakened to 0.6 per cent in the 12 months to June, the British Retail Consortium, an industry group, said, the slowest increase since it began its records in 1995.

Retailers also had their biggest annual fall for June on record - down 1.3 per cent - as Brexit concerns mounted and the spending boost from a heatwave and the men's soccer World Cup in June 2018 affected the comparison, the BRC said.

"Overall, the picture is bleak: rising real wages have failed to translate into higher spending as ongoing Brexit uncertainty led consumers to put off non-essential purchases," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

"The continued risk of a no-deal Brexit is harming consumer confidence and forcing retailers to spend hundreds of millions of pounds putting in place mitigations," she added.

Last week, surveys of British companies suggested the economy shrank between April and June and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned of growing risks from a no-deal Brexit and global trade tensions.

In 'like-for-like' terms, which smooth out changes in the amount of retail space, sales fell by 1.6 per cent in June and the 12-month average declined by 0.1 per cent, the weakest reading in more than seven years.

Related Story Sterling hovers above 6-month lows on Brexit fears as data eyed

Related Story British retailer Marks And Spencer to shut more than 100 stores by 2022

Low unemployment has put more money into people's pockets which has lifted consumer spending. This in turn has helped the economy at a time of falling investment by many companies since the Brexit vote.

But the BRC's survey echoed two other weak gauges of consumer spending in June by the CBI and accountants BDO.

Uncertainty about Brexit has been aggravated by the ongoing Conservative Party leadership election. Many investors worry about the economic risks of a no-deal Brexit, which neither candidates has ruled out.

Over the past two weeks several British retailers have highlighted a tough environment.

Supermarket group Sainsbury's reported a third straight quarter of declining underlying sales and rival Asda described the business environment as "a perfect storm".

Health retailer Boots said Britain could be heading for a recession.

"Pressure on retailers continues to mount and is seemingly coming from all angles: economic, geo-political, environmental and behavioural," said Paul Martin, head of UK retail at KPMG, which produces the survey with BRC. "Consumer spending is only likely to fall further as things stand, and cost efficiency remains vital."

Separately, more than half of British businesses with non-British staff say they would be harmed by post-Brexit immigration plans, according to the British Chambers of Commerce and the global job site Indeed.

The immigration system proposed in December 2018 for after Brexit would limit lower-skilled migrants to working in Britain for a year. These workers would then have to leave the country for at least 12 months once their visa had ended.

The health care and construction sectors would be hit particularly hard by the proposals, since 10 per cent of construction workers and 13 per cent of National Health Service staff aren't British citizens, the BCC said on Tuesday. Over half of the employers also said they would be made worse off by the plans to require skilled migrant workers to earn at least 30,000 pounds (S$51,080) a year.

"Salary thresholds and visa restrictions must reflect economic realities," said Jane Gratton, head of people policy at the BCC. "Business communities will be calling on the next Prime Minister to ensure the U.K.'s future immigration policy has the right balance of flexibility and controls to alleviate their concerns."

The BCC surveyed 380 businesses that employ non-British nationals between April 29 and May 16.