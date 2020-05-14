British economy shrinks by record 5.8% on virus hit

LONDON • Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8 per cent in March from February as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country to stop the spread of the virus, official data showed yesterday.

In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2 per cent from the last three months of last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. That was the largest quarter-on-quarter fall since the end of 2008, during the depths of the financial crisis, though slightly smaller than the average 2.5 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was also a smaller fall than a 3.8 per cent slump in GDP in the euro zone in the January-March period, although several countries in the single currency area began their lockdowns before Britain.

Figures for last month are likely to show a bigger fall in British economic output than in March because the entire month was spent under lockdown by British companies and consumers.

"The speed and scale at which the coronavirus has hit the UK economy is unprecedented and means that the first-quarter decline is likely to be followed by a further, more historically significant, contraction in economic activity in the second quarter," said Mr Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce.

Last week, the Bank of England said Britain's economy could be heading for its sharpest annual slump in GDP in more than 300 years, saying a 14 per cent fall was possible, followed potentially by a 15 per cent rise next year.

"Given that the economy was growing at a quarterly rate of about 0.1 per cent before the lockdown, today's release therefore implies that economic activity after the lockdown was imposed on March 23 was down a whopping 21 per cent," said Capital Economics analyst Ruth Gregory yesterday.

The ONS said output in Britain's giant service sector fell by a record 1.9 per cent in the first quarter and there were also significant contractions in production and construction.

REUTERS