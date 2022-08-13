British economy moves closer to recession as it shrinks in Q2

LONDON • Britain's economy contracted by less than feared in June, when public holidays had been expected to exert a big drag, although sectors most exposed to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, such as retail and restaurants, struggled.

Output for the second quarter as a whole still contracted, however, with Britain expected to enter a long downturn at the end of the year in the face of surging inflation and rising interest rates.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.6 per cent in June, the biggest contraction since January last year, but less severe than the 1.3 per cent drop predicted by a Reuters poll of economists.

The month unusually contained two bank holidays to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

"It's impossible to tell whether this reflects a smaller-than-usual hit from the Jubilee, or evidence that the economy has considerable underlying momentum," said consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Samuel Tombs.

Either way, he said, GDP is likely to have rebounded last month.

The one-off bank holidays in June subtracted two working days from the month and the winding down of coronavirus-related health services also dragged on GDP in June.

Yesterday's data also pointed to growing weakness among consumer-facing sectors of the economy as Britons deal with inflation reaching a 40-year high in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The economy was estimated to be 0.9 per cent above its pre-Covid-19 pandemic level in February 2020, but consumer-facing services output was 4.9 per cent below.

Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the figures pointed to "real resilience" in the private sector, but many economists expect a slide into recession.

Last week, the Bank of England predicted Britain would enter a recession at the end of this year and not emerge from it until early 2024 as the bank raised interest rates to battle inflation, which it said was likely to exceed 13 per cent in October.

For the second quarter as a whole, the ONS said the economy contracted by 0.1 per cent, compared with forecasts for a 0.3 per cent drop.

Britain has lagged behind the United States, Italy and France in the recovery from the pandemic, comparing second quarter economic output against late 2019. Germany, however, has fared worse.