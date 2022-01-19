BOJ raises inflation outlook, rules out policy tightening

TOKYO • The Bank of Japan (BOJ) upgraded its inflation forecasts yesterday and flagged heightening chances that the recent commodity-driven price hikes will broaden, the latest sign of its conviction that the country is emerging sustainably out of deflation.

The central bank also revised up next fiscal year's growth forecast and offered a more upbeat view on the economy than three months ago, taking in stride a recent spike in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A spike in wholesale inflation and rising import costs from a weak yen have led to price hikes for a broad range of goods, hitting households at a time wage growth remains slow. But with inflation set to remain below its 2 per cent target in the coming years, the BOJ stressed its resolve to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy even as its global counterparts lean to exiting from crisis-mode policies.

"The BOJ is likely to stand pat on policy for the foreseeable future, unless the government piles pressure on it to ease the pain of commodity-driven inflation exacerbated by a weak yen. That may prompt the BOJ to fine-tune its policy," said Totan Research chief economist Izuru Kato.

As widely expected, the BOJ left unchanged a -0.1 per cent target for short-term interest rates and a pledge to guide long-term rates around zero per cent at a two-day meeting that ended yesterday.

In a quarterly outlook report, it revised its inflation forecast for the year starting in April to 1.1 per cent from the previous estimate of 0.9 per cent. It also slightly raised its inflation outlook for fiscal 2023 from 1 per cent to 1.1 per cent.

"Risks to prices are generally balanced," the BOJ said in the report. That compared with its assessment in October, which said risks were skewed to the downside.

As pay increases give households more purchasing power, more firms will raise prices. That will push up inflation and heighten public perceptions that prices will rise further, the BOJ said. "Inflation expectations are heightening moderately," it said, warning that price hikes could come faster than expected.

On Japan's economy, it said "recovery was becoming clearer" as damage from the pandemic eased, a sign it was taking a spike in Omicron cases in stride. That was a more upbeat assessment than in October, when it said the economy was "picking up as a trend".

The BOJ cut its economic growth forecast for the year ending in March as curbs on activity to combat the pandemic dampened consumption and affected supply chains, hitting output. But it revised up next fiscal year's growth projection to a 3.8 per cent growth from a 2.9 per cent forecast in October, taking into account the boost from the government's stimulus package.

