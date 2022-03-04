Billionaire Usmanov's $807m superyacht seized in Germany

NEW YORK • Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's superyacht, the world's biggest by volume, was seized by the German authorities in Hamburg, amid a crackdown on Russian President Vladimir Putin's oligarchs.

The German government has frozen the Dilbar, Mr Usmanov's 156m yacht, Forbes said, citing three unidentified industry sources. Built in 2016 and named after his mother, the boat is estimated to be worth US$594 million (S$807 million), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The European Union adopted sanctions on six of Russia's wealthiest individuals on Monday, including Mr Usmanov, who called the decision "unfair" and "defamatory". The Dilbar had been undergoing refitting in the northern German city.

Superyachts and other opulent displays of wealth among Russia's elite have drawn intense scrutiny since the country's invasion of Ukraine, even making it into United States President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

"We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets," Mr Biden said during Tuesday's address.

Five other individuals were named in the latest EU sanctions: Mr Mikhail Fridman, Dr Petr Aven, Mr Alexey Mordashov, Mr Gennady Timchenko and Mr Alexander Ponomarenko.

Mr Mordashov owns two super-yachts: the Nord, which is in the Seychelles, and Lady M, anchored in Imperia, Italy.

Some Russian oligarchs also still have superyachts docked in Europe. Mr Roman Abramovich's Solaris is in Barcelona; Mr Iskandar Makhmudov's Predator is in Genoa, Italy; and Mr Vagit Alekperov's Galactic Super Nova is in Montenegro, among others, according to data tracked by Bloomberg.

Mr Usmanov, 68, owns a major stake in USM, a Russian investment group with holdings in Metalloinvest, one of the world's largest iron ore producers, and telecommunications company MegaFon. He is the sixth-richest Russian, with a fortune of US$19.5 billion, according to Bloomberg's wealth index, though that figure includes the Dilbar.

Mr Putin himself has also been sanctioned by the US, EU and the British authorities. He has been linked by news organisations, including Business Insider, to the superyacht Graceful.

That boat left Hamburg on Feb 7, about two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. It is now in Kaliningrad, Russia.

BLOOMBERG