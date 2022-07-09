Beijing may let local govts sell $314b of special bonds in 2nd half

BEIJING • China is considering allowing local governments to sell 1.5 trillion yuan (S$314 billion) of special bonds in the second half of this year, an unprecedented acceleration of infrastructure funding aimed at shoring up the country's beleaguered economy.

The bond sales would be brought forward from next year's quota, according to people familiar with the discussions. It would mark the first time the issuance has been fast-tracked in this way, underscoring growing concerns in Beijing over the dire state of the world's second-largest economy.

Previously, local governments did not start selling the debt until Jan 1, when the new budget year begins. The proposal to adjust that timeline would therefore need to be reviewed by the State Council and might also need approval from the country's legislative body, the National People's Congress (NPC).

The debt would mostly be used to pay for infrastructure spending, an old playbook that policymakers are using to boost an economy hit by Covid-19 lockdowns and a housing slump. The funding would add to 1.1 trillion yuan in new support for infrastructure announced over the past few weeks, as President Xi Jinping's government tries to get the economy back on track towards achieving its annual growth target of around 5.5 per cent.

"It has been clear for some time that local governments need more money. The news today suggests that the central government is still unwilling to expand its own balance sheet," said Ms Wei Yao, head of research for Asia-Pacific and chief economist at Societe Generale, adding that letting local governments bring borrowing quota from 2023 may mean "a fiscal cliff next year".

Still, it remains "very, very challenging" for China to achieve its growth target, she said, sticking to the bank's call of a 4 per cent expansion this year.

Each year, local governments receive a quota for how many general and special bonds they can sell. Until 2018, provinces and cities would wait for the NPC meeting in March to officially approve that quota before they started selling the bonds, meaning the money would not be spent until much later in the year.

From 2019, the central government began issuing the quotas earlier so that the local authorities could start selling the debt as soon as possible after the new year began. In December last year, the Ministry of Finance said it had already issued almost 1.5 trillion yuan worth of 2022's quotas, and then pushed for all 3.65 trillion yuan worth of bonds to be sold quickly and used this year.

By the end of last month, most of those bonds were sold, meaning that there is space in the second half of the year to sell more debt if the government wants to.

In 2018, the NPC allowed the State Council to start granting some of the following year's bond quotas early but did not mention the timing of sales. This means allowing the use of 2023's quota this year may need the approval of the NPC first, possibly at one of the regular meetings of its Standing Committee.

Separately, the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic-planning body, is asking the regional authorities to submit plans for projects for next year as early as possible, said people with knowledge of the matter.

While it is normal practice for local governments to make proposals for the next year, that process normally kicks off in the last quarter of each year, one of the sources said. Some provinces were told to start new projects when feasible even if the construction was originally scheduled to start next year, one of the sources said.

BLOOMBERG