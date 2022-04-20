Banks slash forecasts on China GDP, citing toll from Covid-19 measures

HONG KONG • UBS Group, Barclays, Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of America have cut their forecasts for China's full-year economic growth as the country sticks to tough measures to control a worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

UBS downgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 4.2 per cent from 5 per cent "in the light of the intensified downward pressure on the economy", it said in a report to clients on Monday.

The same day, Barclays economists cut their assessment by 20 basis points to 4.3 per cent "in expectation that Covid-19 disruptions will be prolonged".

Bank of America trimmed its full-year growth forecast to 4.2 per cent from 4.8 per cent, with key concerns being disruptions from Covid-19 controls, according to a report on Monday.

StanChart lowered its projection to 5 per cent from 5.3 per cent in a report that cited the "growing toll" from lockdowns.

The UBS economists said they expect more policy support, "mainly in the form of more infrastructure investment, stronger credit growth and easier property policy". But they added that they do not see the government doing "whatever it takes" to achieve a growth target of about 5.5 per cent this year, "nor shift the Covid-19 policy soon".

Bank of America economists expect the current lockdowns and restrictions in the Yangtze River Delta - an industrial powerhouse that covers Shanghai - to last until mid-May, with no further full lockdowns in other major cities or economic hubs.

In a more bearish case, where partial or full lockdowns spread to more hubs, the shock to growth would be more significant, resulting in a mere 3.5 per cent of expansion this year, they said.

DBS Group recently cut its forecast for China's economic growth by 50 basis points to 4.8 per cent as Covid-19 lockdowns dampen consumption and put supply chains under further strain.

BLOOMBERG