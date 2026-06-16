Bank of Japan raises interest rates to 31-year high

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With an economy heavily reliant on imported fuel, the Bank of Japan is focused on taming price pressures from the energy shock caused by the Iran war.

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised interest rates to a 31-year high on June 16, marking another landmark step in normalising monetary policy as it focused on taming price pressures from the energy shock caused by the Iran war.

The hike was the first since December and aligns the BOJ with other central banks shifting towards tighter policy to combat inflation, including the European Central Bank.

In a widely expected move, the BOJ decided to raise its short-term policy rate to 1 per cent from 0.75 per cent, taking borrowing costs to levels unseen since 1995.

In a statement announcing the decision, the BOJ said the risk of Japan’s economy deteriorating sharply from the Middle East conflict has diminished due to government steps to curb households’ burden from high fuel costs and progress made in procuring alternative energy supplies.

The price outlook, on the other hand, warranted attention as companies were seen passing on rising oil costs to each other at a “relatively fast pace,” which could push up consumer prices across a wide range of items, it said.

“Taking into account that medium- and long-term inflation expectations have also continued to increase, there is a risk of underlying inflation deviating above our price target,” the BOJ said.

The decision was made by a 7-1 vote. Governor Kazuo Ueda missed the meeting and did not vote due to a two-week treatment in hospital for an infected liver cyst.

All eyes will be on any hints Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida could drop on the pace and timing of future rate hikes at a news briefing he will hold on behalf of Ueda.

The Middle East conflict has complicated the BOJ’s policy path by adding inflationary pressure through higher oil costs, while hurting an economy heavily reliant on imported fuel.

While the peace deal between the US and Iran eased market fears over global inflationary pressures, wholesale inflation spiked to a three-year high of 6.3 per cent in May in a sign companies were already passing on higher costs from the energy shock.

Analysts expect core consumer inflation to accelerate back above the BOJ’s 2 per cent target later in 2026, after sliding below the level on government subsidies aimed at curbing utility bills.

The BOJ kept policy steady at its previous meeting in April but sharply revised up its price forecasts and stressed its vigilance to the risk of an inflation overshoot.

A weak yen, which pushes up import prices and broader inflation, will also keep the BOJ under pressure to stay on course for further rate hikes, analysts say.

The BOJ’s hike comes in a busy week for global central banks.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady on June 17 but officials have recently signalled their rising concern about inflation, which has led more in the market to now predict its next move as being a hike rather than a cut. REUTERS