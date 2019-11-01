Bank lending here dips 0.06% in Sept

Bank lending in Singapore slipped by 0.06 per cent in September from the previous month, as a fall in business loans more than offset a rise in consumer loans, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed yesterday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - stood at $684.5 billion in September, down from $684.9 billion the month before.

From a year ago, total lending rose 2.2 per cent, unchanged from the 2.2 per cent year-on-year gain posted in August.

Total business loans dipped 0.2 per cent to $422 billion in September compared with the previous month.

Total consumer loans edged up 0.1 per cent to $262.5 billion in September, marking its first increase since December last year after months of contraction.

Housing loans, which account for more than three-quarters of consumer lending, dropped for a ninth straight month, on a month-to-month basis, declining 0.04 per cent to $201.3 billion. Year on year, they were down about 1.3 per cent.

This comes as the local property market has seen demand tempered by cooling measures put in place in July last year.

Experts previously noted that economic uncertainty is also deterring home buyers.