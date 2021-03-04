Aussie economy does better than forecast in Q4

SYDNEY • Australia's economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year, and all signs are that this year has started on a firm footing, too, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.

The economy accelerated 3.1 per cent in the three months to December, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday, higher than forecasts for a 2.5 per cent rise and follows an upwardly revised 3.4 per cent gain in the third quarter.

Despite the best ever back-to-back quarters of growth, annual output still shrank 1.1 per cent, underscoring the havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic and suggesting policy support will still be needed for the A$2 trillion (S$2.08 trillion) economy.

The Australian dollar rose about 10 pips to a day's high of 78.36 US cents after the data while bond futures nudged lower with the three-year contract implying an yield of around 0.3 per cent compared with the official cash rate of 0.1 per cent.

"The V-shaped nature of the recovery is everywhere to see - economic growth, the job market, retail spending and the housing market," said Mr Craig James, chief economist at CommSec. Mr James expects the economy to rebound 4.2 per cent this year.

Data on credit and debit card spending by major banks as well as official figures on retail sales, employment and building activity point to a strong start for this year.

Mr Marcel Thieliant, an economist at Capital Economics, expects gross domestic product growth of 4.5 per cent this year, "which implies that allowing for the slump in net migration due to the closure of the border, the economy will suffer no permanent drop in output as a result of the pandemic".

Australia's economy has performed better than its rich-world peers thanks to very low community transmission of Covid-19 together with massive and timely fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Its economic output declined 2.5 per cent last year, far smaller than a drop of 10 per cent in Britain, 9 per cent in Italy, 5 per cent in Canada and more than 3 per cent in the United States.

"Our economic recovery plan is working, and today's national accounts is a testament to that fact," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a news conference. "The job is not done," he added.

"There are challenges ahead. But you wouldn't want to be in any other country but Australia as we begin 2021."

To help blunt the economic shock from the pandemic-driven shutdowns, the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed interest rates three times last year to a record low 0.1 per cent and launched an unprecedented quantitative easing programme.

The government announced a wage subsidy scheme to keep people in jobs while banks deferred payments on home loans and cut borrowing rates to help boost credit growth.

REUTERS