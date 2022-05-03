Asia's factories weather supply woes better than those in Europe

Manufacturing hub South Korea's PMI rises to 52.1; Philippines and Australia advance too

Updated
Published
7 min ago

SYDNEY • Asia's factories did a better job in the past month than their European counterparts of weathering the impact on global supply chains of China's lockdowns and the conflict in Ukraine.

Manufacturing hub South Korea's purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbed to 52.1 in April, according to S&P Global, recovering some ground lost in March.

The Philippines, Myanmar and Australia all advanced too, while only Taiwan proved an outlier.

By contrast, the equivalent measure in the euro area was at a 15-month low.

"It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid the ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs," said S&P Global economist Maryam Baluch.

China remains a significant risk as the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and subsequent lockdowns threaten to choke off manufacturing logistics and restrain trade.

In the euro area, a measure of factory activity was revised up slightly to 55.5 but still confirmed to be slowing as shortages of components were aggravated by the Chinese outbreak and the war in Ukraine.

Rising prices and uncertainty about the economic outlook also weighed on demand in the currency bloc, with growth in new orders slowing sharply.

The region's manufacturing sector "looks set for a difficult period of falling production and surging prices," said S&P Global economist Chris Williamson.

Asia-Pacific economies, which include some of the world's top exporters, largely held up through April.

BLOOMBERG

LOOKING AHEAD

It will be important to see how growth momentum is sustained amid the ongoing supply chain disruption and sharply rising costs.
S&P GLOBAL ECONOMIST MARYAM BALUCH

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2022, with the headline Asia's factories weather supply woes better than those in Europe. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top