Asia's central banks draw on forex reserves to prop up currencies

Asia's emerging economies are drawing on large foreign exchange reserves to help prop up their currencies rather than going all out with interest rate increases.

India, Thailand and South Korea have seen their reserves drop by a combined US$115 billion (S$158.6 billion) this year as they sold US dollars to curb currency declines. While most central banks in Asia are also raising rates, economists see this aimed more at tamping down inflation than narrowing the rate differential with the United States Federal Reserve.

The hope in the region is that a relatively slow and shallow rate-increase cycle will be enough to keep a lid on price gains without sending economies into reverse.

"Emerging-markets Asia central banks are arguably less willing to indulge in competitive hikes," said Mr Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "The build-up of FX (foreign exchange) reserves provides some scope for these central banks to exploit this as a means to backstop currencies and contain imported inflation."

China, the biggest emerging market and top-ranked nation for currency reserves, remains on a different course from the rest of the region. Its reserves are down by US$179 billion this year to US$3.07 trillion, but the central bank has lowered some key lending rates amid efforts to offset the impact of Beijing's Covid-19-zero stance.

"Many Asian central banks have accumulated foreign reserves during periods of capital inflows and low US interest rates, which can now be drawn upon," said economist Chua Hak Bin at Maybank Investment Banking Group. "Maintaining currency stability is important to shoring up economic confidence and lowering the threat to exporters and borrowers, especially for smaller, more open economies."

Almost no economy in the world has been spared the impact of the US dollar's relentless rise, but emerging Asia currencies have held up well on a relative basis.

India has run down its reserves by US$62 billion this year, while raising its benchmark interest rate by just 90 basis points. Even with an expected 50-basis point increase by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today, this will still be well short of the Fed's 225 basis points of increases.

The rupee has dropped to record lows during the period, but has held its place in the top half of the field for year-to-date performance among currencies in the region.

Lower rates and renewed appeal of equities and the tech sectors in India and South Korea should help the rupee and the won, said Mr Ashish Agrawal, head of FX and emerging markets macro strategy research at Barclays in Singapore.

South Korea, which began raising rates 12 months ago but let itself fall behind the Fed this year, has seen a near US$25 billion drop in reserves. The won is down more than 9 per cent since January.

Thailand has seen US$28 billion of depletion in its reserves, while keeping record-low rates and seeing the baht drop 8 per cent to the lowest since 2006. The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have also seen a drop in reserves this year.

To be sure, reserves are not made up entirely of US dollars and part of the reserve decline across countries reflects the drop in the value of other reserve currencies against the greenback, not just market intervention.

Policymakers have also looked beyond reserves and rate increases to support their currencies. The RBI has eased rules to attract dollar inflows from non-residents and foreigners into its debt. South Korea has asked its National Pension Service for more active hedging in investing abroad.

"Rates hikes don't always work in currency defence," said Ms Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings. "So central banks are using a mix of allowing some depreciation and expending FX reserves."

