Asian firms' confidence lifts slightly from 10-year lows: Poll

Confidence among companies in Asia lifted slightly in this quarter from 10-year lows, but most firms do not plan on hiring or expect business to pick up as they see a risk of a global recession looming, a Thomson Reuters/Insead survey found.

The Thomson Reuters/Insead Asian Business Sentiment Index tracking firms' six-month outlook rose five points to 58 in the survey, released yesterday.

A reading above 50 means optimistic respondents outnumbered pessimists.

The latest showing, though, means the index has not risen above the mid-60s for a year.

"We are in a state of almost permanent uncertainty, which is not leading yet to a crisis but I think at some point we are going to see the cost of it," said economics professor Antonio Fatas of global business school Insead.

"Some investments are going to be postponed, some investments are going to be stopped and little by little, the engine of growth is going to slow down."

Respondents rated a global recession as the top risk, overhauling trade-war fears which had topped the table for the previous six quarters.

A total of 102 companies from a range of sectors responded to the survey, conducted from Aug 30 to last Friday in 11 Asia-Pacific countries.

More than two-thirds of respondents plan on cutting staff or at best, holding numbers steady in the next six months. Only 39 per cent expect their sales volumes to rise.

