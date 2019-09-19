Asia 'least prepared for threats of ageing, automation'

Major Asian economies are among the least prepared to combat the threats of societal ageing and workplace automation, a new study shows.

While Singapore ranked the highest out of the four regional nations included in the index, it was still in the bottom half at No. 13.

South Korea at 20 was at the bottom of the index with China at 18 and Japan at 17 not far behind.

The index compiled by Mercer and Marsh & McLennan Insights analyses the factors a country faces in tackling the challenges of ageing and job automation among older workers.

It also assesses how a nation's retirement system prepares it to manage these challenges.

Denmark came up tops, with Australia and Sweden also among the countries most prepared to tackle ageing and automation challenges.

The report found that differences in the average risk of automation between old and young workers are the largest in Singapore, indicating the "acute vulnerability of older workers to automation".

That said, Singapore has a very high labour workforce participation rate for those aged 65 and over - 26.8 per cent - with Japan and China not far behind, while South Korea is at 31.7 per cent. These are all well above the global average of 14.7 per cent.

This suggests high resilience by Singapore despite older workers having a disproportionately higher risk of automation, the report said.

Against the global average of 51.9 per cent, Singapore at 31.2 per cent also has very low assets in pension funds as a percentage of its gross domestic product.

Mercer said that 35 per cent of the working-age population here will be over 50 by 2030.

"Globally, governments and organisations are experiencing a time of significant disruption. Technological advancements are increasingly putting low-skilled routine jobs at risk of automation - jobs that older workers aged 50 and over are often employed in," the report noted.

"At the same time, populations are ageing, with elderly populations growing and working-age populations shrinking."

Ms Peta Latimer, Mercer's chief executive for Singapore, said this could be an opportunity for firms to capitalise on a new source of labour.

"As semi-retirement and re-retirement becomes normalised, employers should ... tap into an experienced, eager and productive pool of talent," said Ms Latimer. "Inclusive employment requires new ideas for designing work, changing the make-up of the traditional full-time workforce, and rethinking the role of managers."

Ms Renee McGowan, Mercer's CEO for Asia, added that individuals, governments and corporations in Asia have a shared responsibility towards being more prepared for the rapid societal ageing and technological advancements that are particularly apparent within Asia.

"We are fast approaching the most significant generational tipping point in history," said Ms McGowan.

She noted that by 2030, Japan will become the world's first "ultra-aged" economy, with those aged 65 and over accounting for more than 28 per cent of the population, while Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan's elderly cohort making up more than one in four people.

"But older workers are now more than ever faced with the risk of losing their jobs to automation, endangering their ability to finance their longevity," she added.