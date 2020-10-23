Asia defies expected rise in bankruptcies, thanks to govt relief

TOKYO • A feared wave of corporate bankruptcies has yet to materialise in Asia, due to a lot of help from policymakers.

If anything, the number of companies going out of business has dropped from last year in countries such as Japan and Singapore.

This suggests that official measures to prevent corporate failures, in tandem with global stimulus of some US$12 trillion (S$16.3 trillion), may be bearing fruit.

Global lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic have wrecked economic growth and led to bankruptcies of firms - from Brooks Brothers Group to Hertz Global Holdings and Virgin Australia Holdings.

But funding provisions and other help from policymakers appear to have prevented many struggling companies from closing down for good.

In the United States, Goldman Sachs Group says the number of bankruptcy filings has been lower than expected due in part to federal relief. In Europe, corporate failures declined in Britain and Sweden in the third quarter.

Here are key developments across Asia.

JAPAN

Bankruptcies declined in the six months through last month to the lowest since 1990, as government and central bank measures helped support troubled firms. The number of cases fell 9.4 per cent to 3,858 cases versus the same period last year, according to data from Tokyo Shoko Research.

Still, restaurants and hotels have been hit hard. The government's ramped-up furlough programme will be running till the end of the year, while the Bank of Japan's loan facility programme is set to last through next March.

INDIA

The government suspended bankruptcy filings from the end of March. Only 76 cases filed before the moratorium began were admitted into the resolution process in the April-to-June period, compared with the usual 300 to 600 in a quarter. Unprecedented stimulus steps, including a 21 trillion rupee (S$387 billion) rescue package, have helped borrowers stay afloat.

But struggling small businesses need to repay mounting debt after a loan holiday ended in August.

And unemployment presents a serious challenge: Over four million young Indians have lost their jobs due to Covid-19, mostly in the construction and farm sectors, according to a report by the International Labour Organisation and the Asian Development Bank.

CHINA

The nation's corporate default figures suggest a turnaround in companies' financial health: Missed debt payments in the domestic market have decreased nearly 18 per cent so far this year, after two straight years of record defaults.

That was partly the result of market interest-rate cuts and provision of abundant cash by the authorities, as well as distressed borrowers being urged to take steps such as delaying bond repayments and debt swaps to avoid defaults.

The world's second-largest economy continued to recover in the third quarter, with consumer spending accelerating last month.

HONG KONG

The government has embarked on relief spending of more than HK$310 billion (S$54 billion) to fight what economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect to be a record economic contraction this year. That has helped prevent worse fallout, even as many companies in the retail and service-dependent economy have stumbled.

Corporate failures are usually handled through an insolvency process. Petitions for compulsory winding-up of firms peaked at 68 in May, the most for any month since 2009, according to official statistics. There were a total of 275 such filings from January to August, the most since the same period in 2016.

SINGAPORE

Lenders have been providing payment deferrals since April for small and medium-sized businesses. They will extend debt relief beyond the initially scheduled year end, with the time periods depending on how much help industries need, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The efforts appear to be paying off. Applications filed for corporate liquidations fell to just four in August, the lowest since at least 2015, according to official data.

Individual bankruptcy filings are also decreasing, hitting a record-low 43 in May after jumping to 462 in March.

The figure in August was 131, below the average of 257 since 2004.

INDONESIA

Bankruptcy filings this year in the Central Jakarta district court, one of the nation's main venues for such matters, have been in line with last year's figures, at 378.

Indonesia announced US$10 billion in financial support to a dozen state-owned companies in May. The government has also pledged to inject additional capital of around 37 trillion rupiah (S$3.4 billion) for several other companies next year.

SOUTH KOREA

Bankruptcies this year also largely stayed around the same level - at 1,492 through last month compared with 1,423 a year earlier - according to court data.

The country created a 40 trillion won (S$47.8 billion) fund in May to prevent companies from collapsing in key industries such as aviation and shipbuilding.

The central bank has kept interest rates at a record low but has steered clear of full-scale quantitative easing after recent export and inflation data suggested that the economy has passed the worst of the slump.

