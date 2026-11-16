ASEAN to remain supply chain priority for US firms even as Trump’s tariffs face pushback

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US goods imports from ASEAN increased from US$185.8 billion in 2018 to US$453.6 billion (S$583.8 billion) in 2025.

SINGAPORE – The fate of US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs may remain in limb o for the next two years after his party lost the majority in both houses of Congress, but American manufacturers reliant on Asian imports are not waiting for a resolution.

Instead, they are busy bolstering supply chains painstakingly built over recent years to avoid getting blindsided by disruptions from protectionist measures or geopolitical tensions.

And as US manufacturers seek to move sourcing of industrial components and supplies to more reliable, trustworthy and quality-conscious exporters, they are increasingly ending up in South-east Asia, including Singapore.

US goods imports from ASEAN increased from US$185.8 billion in 2018 to US$453.6 billion (S$583.8 billion) in 2025, representing an increase of about 144%, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

When the US-China trade war started in earnest around 2018, large corporations and multinational companies pivoted from a just-in-time strategy to supply-chain resilience. A couple of years later, Covid-19 pandemic disruptions intensified the trend.

In more recent years , however, smaller and mid-sized US manufacturers have turned to the just-in-case strategy, as trade disruptions turned into chaos amid Trump’s new and harsher tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, and unending uncertainty over costs and pricing power.

“Our clients aren’t unwinding diversification,” said Joseph Jurken, founder and managing director of US supply chain management firm The ABC Group. “They’re making it origin-defensible” to withstand US Customs scrutiny on tariff avoidance.

US consultant Baker McKenzie believes the Democratic Party will use its congressional majority to try to undo certain tariffs. However, enacting legislation impervious to a presidential veto will require Republican support.

While congressional committees may hold oversight hearings on how tariffs drive up consumer prices, trade enforcement and tariffs targeting unfair trade and China will continue to enjoy bipartisan support, it noted.

“A Democratic-led Congress will likely push for tighter technology export restrictions, particularly regarding advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence, alongside broader limits on US investment in China,” Baker McKenzie said in a post-midterm commentary.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Jurken said his firm is gradually adding to its offering qualified suppliers across South-east Asia, including Singapore, for clients looking to diversify outside of China. He added India is becoming an increasingly important ex-China market.

The ABC Group is a Milwaukee-based supply chain management firm that runs sourcing, quality control and supplier management in Asia for mid-market US manufacturers. It manages more than US$350 million in supply chain spend across six Asian markets.

In the past few years in Singapore alone, ABC has helped insulate the supply chains of several clients from China-specific risks and disruptions in areas such as precision watch movements, complex injection mouldings, food and beverage processing, and high-end LED lighting.

Jurken said: “With competition between the US and China intensifying around AI and robotics, markets like Singapore provide advanced manufacturing capabilities along with a way to reduce exposure to geopolitical risk in a single country.”

However, for more price-conscious clients looking for low-end manufacturing products, Vietnam, Thailand and India remain in focus, he added. In Malaysia, factories in Johor with links to Singapore are also getting a lot of attention.

While Jurken launched ABC only in 2021, he has been in the business of helping American companies navigate Asia for more than three decades.

He said that cracks in the decades-old sourcing and supply management models had always been there. Tariffs and other trade distortions from 2018 onwards made them impossible to ignore.

“The tariffs helped us broaden our market reach. It was the impetus for American firms to listen to why they should have a China-plus-one initiative,” he added.

In fact, even before the US-China trade war began, ABC had started looking for alternative suppliers across South-east Asia. Vietnam later became the prime destination for the China-plus-one strategy, allowing global companies to diversify manufacturing away from China while keeping critical supply chain links nearby.

Jurken said as demand for Chinese goods and supplies rose worldwide, growth of the local manufacturing sector exploded.

There were too many producers making the same product and fiercely competing for market share, making pricing opaque – which basically means it is hard to figure out if you are getting your supplies at market price or not.

The cut-throat competition among Chinese companies still persists and is widely known as “involution” or neijuan in Chinese.

Experts believe the intense domestic competition is a primary driver behind the China-plus-one strategy and aggressive overseas expansion. Because the domestic market is so fiercely saturated, Chinese companies are expanding heavily into South-east Asia and other parts of the world.

However, finding reliable vendors is still a challenge – both in China and across South-east Asia, Jurken said.

“Finding factories is easy. Finding good factories is the hard part,” he said.

Hence, South-east Asian companies will have to up their game to keep attracting US buyers of industrial raw material and components with or without tariffs.

“Larger firms that have pricing power, or a mandate from their boards or investors to reduce supply chain risk, will largely not abandon diversification efforts outside China,” said Jurken.

“But many smaller US businesses that lack pricing power will be more apt to move back to China if South-east Asia loses its tariff advantage.”

But for now, businesses will largely stay focused on supply chain diversification as most experts believe the return of Democrats to power in Congress does not, by itself, guarantee immediate relief from Trump‑era tariff measures or a wholesale reset of the tools the administration has been using.

US law firm Foley & Lardner is advising US importers to expect continued aggressive Customs enforcement, both administratively and through increased Department of Justice activity.

“Practically, that means investing in robust classification, valuation and origin controls; reassessing Customs risk in the light of Customs’ increasing use of AI and data analytics; and ensuring that internal audits and remediation efforts are well documented in anticipation of possible False Claims Act or criminal inquiries,” the firm said in an advisory note.

It added that firms which invest in traceability, independent auditing and clear documentation of sourcing decisions – particularly for goods that may intersect with forced‑labour concerns – will be better positioned to manage enforcement risk and reputational scrutiny in the post‑2026 environment.

Jurken said South-east Asian suppliers that ABC works with are making themselves origin-defensible in two ways.

The first is supplier visibility – mapping their supply chains and opening those sub-suppliers to audits.

The second is documenting their Bill of Materials, so they can show where every component and material comes from and that enough value is added locally to change the product’s origin before it gets shipped.

“Concentration risk goes well beyond tariffs,” Jurken said, adding that diversified, resilient supply chains will always be needed to avoid disruptions from natural disasters, pandemics and unexpected policy changes.

“Beyond localised concentration risk, environmental or otherwise, we expect US-China relations to continue flaring up around issues such as rare earth exports and US export controls on AI. Taiwan also remains a serious flashpoint,” he said.