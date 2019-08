It was a case of good news, bad news for the manufacturing sector last month.

Output fell from July last year - the third straight month of decline - but by just 0.4 per cent, far better than expected by analysts.

It was also a stellar improvement from the 8.1 per cent plunge in June - the sector's worst showing in 3 1/2 years.

The data has split analysts, with some tipping a technical recession while others are more optimistic.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS