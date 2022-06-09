Analysts cut Singapore's 2022 growth forecast to 3.8%

The global economic picture has darkened significantly, and while Singapore may not be as badly hit as some other economies, its full-year growth outlook is expected to be more subdued than previously anticipated.

The World Bank slashed its global growth forecast for this year to 2.9 per cent, from a January prediction of 4.1 per cent and April's 3.2 per cent estimate. In its latest report, it cautioned that the Ukraine war has magnified the slowdown in the global economy and warned of stagflation risks.

In the Singapore central bank's quarterly survey of forecasters released yesterday, private-sector analysts shaved their growth forecast and raised inflation expectations for this year.

Economic growth is predicted to come in at 3.8 per cent for the full year, lower than the 4 per cent tipped in the previous survey released in March but still within the Ministry of Trade and Industry's 3 per cent to 5 per cent forecast.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023 remains unchanged at 3 per cent.

Analysts forecast that growth for the second quarter will come in at 4.8 per cent, following the 3.7 per cent expansion seen in the first quarter.

Late last month, the Ministry of Trade and Industry warned that growth would likely come in at the lower half of its 3 per cent to 5 per cent forecast range as the war in Ukraine disrupts the global supply of energy, food and other commodities, in turn worsening global inflationary pressures.

In the latest survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), analysts also raised their overall inflation forecasts for the year to 5 per cent, up from 3.6 per cent in the previous survey. The forecast for core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs, was raised to 3.4 per cent, from 2.7 per cent previously.

A sharper-than-expected rise in inflation, driven mainly by higher energy and food prices, was cited by 88.2 per cent of responses as a downside risk to Singapore's growth outlook, compared with 77.8 per cent in the March survey.

Maybank senior economist Chua Hak Bin said that the bank is more pessimistic on growth than the consensus, forecasting a 2.8 per cent expansion, below the official forecast range.

"Global headwinds will likely overwhelm and douse the reopening tailwinds, dampening the growth momentum," he added.

Dr Chua added that there is some risk of a wage-price spiral as workers demand higher wages to compensate for higher prices.

Slower economic activity in China, as well as weaker-than-expected global growth, could also dampen Singapore's growth, the survey respondents said.

Nonetheless, there was some optimism from analysts over the reopening of borders and a stronger-than-expected expansion in manufacturing output for Singapore's GDP expansion.

UOB head of research Suan Teck Kin said: "As our economy and other regional countries reopen and cross-border movements resume, our services sector such as accommodation, food and beverage, transportation and retail, which have suffered more pronounced negative impact due to the pandemic in the last two years, will start to benefit."

The survey, which was sent out on May 25, reflects the views of 24 professional forecasters and not the central bank's.

World Bank president David Malpass, in the foreword of the latest Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday, struck a cautionary note, stressing the considerable danger of stagflation today and warned that recession will be hard to avoid for many countries.

"Subdued growth will likely persist throughout the decade because of weak investment in most of the world. With inflation now running at multi-decade highs in many countries and supply expected to grow slowly, there is a risk that inflation will remain higher for longer."