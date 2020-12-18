America's zombie companies rack up $2.6 trillion in debt

WASHINGTON • They were once America's corporate titans. Beloved household names. Case studies in success.

But now, they are increasingly looking like something else - zombies. And their numbers are swelling.

From Boeing and Delta Air Lines to ExxonMobil and Macy's, many of the country's most iconic companies are not earning enough to cover their interest expenses (a key criterion, as most market experts define it, for zombie status).

More than 200 corporations have joined the ranks of so-called zombie firms since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Bloomberg analysis of financial data from 3,000 of the United States' largest publicly traded companies. In fact, zombies account for nearly a quarter of those firms.

Even more stark, they have added almost US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) of debt to their balance sheets in the span, bringing total obligations to US$1.98 trillion (S$2.6 trillion). That's more than the roughly US$1.58 trillion zombie companies owed at the peak of the financial crisis.

The consequences for America's economic recovery are profound.

The Federal Reserve's effort to stave off a rash of bankruptcies by buying corporate bonds might very well have prevented another depression. But in helping hundreds of ailing companies gain virtually unfettered access to credit markets, policymakers may inadvertently be directing the flow of capital to unproductive firms, depressing employment and growth for years to come, according to economists.

"We have come to the point that we should ask, 'What are the unintended consequences?' " said Mr Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management. "The Fed, for stability reasons, decided to step in. They knew they were going to create zombies. Now the question becomes, 'What about the companies that have been kept alive that otherwise would have gone out of business?' "

While zombie firms are more commonly associated with 1990s Japan, post-crisis Europe or even China in recent years, their ranks in the US have been increasing for over a decade, fuelled in part by years of ultra-loose monetary policy.

Zombie companies get their nickname because of their tendency to limp along, unable to earn enough to dig out from under their obligations, but still with sufficient access to credit to roll over their debts. They are a drag on the economy because they keep assets tied up in companies that cannot afford to invest and build their businesses.

But there are plenty of comeback stories, from Boston Scientific to Sprint. Many firms that have seen earnings wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic are likely to rebound once a vaccine allows the global economy to return to a more normal footing and may ultimately not need all the debt they raised.

US$32b Rise in Boeing's total obligations this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. US$24.2b Increase in Delta's debt burden. US$16.2b Increase in Exxon's debt burden. US$14.8b Increase in Carnival's debt burden. US$1.2b Increase in Macy's debt burden.

Yet the sheer amount of borrowing undertaken by struggling corporations in recent months will almost certainly limit the capacity of some to make capital expenditures and adapt to shifting consumer habits as Covid-19 alters how Americans spend their money.

Bloomberg's analysis looked at the trailing 12-month operating income of firms in the Russell 3000 index relative to their interest expenses over the same period.

Almost a quarter of the index, or 739 companies, have not earned enough to meet their interest payments. That compares with 513 firms at the end of last year. The US$1.98 trillion they collectively now owe dwarfs the US$1.05 trillion of debt zombie firms reported before the pandemic laid waste to balance sheets.

Boeing has seen its total obligations balloon by more than US$32 billion this year, while Carnival's debt burden has increased by US$14.8 billion, Delta has added US$24.2 billion, Exxon US$16.2 billion, and Macy's US$1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"Zombie firms have been building due to lax markets that provided staying power for seemingly insolvent companies... From an economic theory standpoint, zombies lower long-term growth as you have misallocation of capital and companies commanding market share but without the ability to invest in growth," said Mr Noel Hebert, Bloomberg's director of credit research.

A spokesman for Boeing cited the company's third-quarter earnings call, in which chief financial officer Greg Smith said managing liquidity and balance sheet leverage are top priorities.

Representatives from Carnival and Delta declined to comment.

Exxon referred Bloomberg to comments last month from senior vice-president Andy Swiger in which he highlighted the oil producer's efforts to reduce operating expenses and increase divestments while keeping gross debt levels stable.

A spokesman for Macy's said the company expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund operations and retire debt maturities due in the coming years.

Among new entrants, all four major US airlines, with a combined US$128 billion of debt, have become zombies this year. And entertainment companies on the list grew from six last year to 12, accounting for about US$13 billion of additional debt.

"We distinguish between the walking wounded and the walking dead," said Mr Ken Monaghan, a portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer, which oversees about US$85 billion.

"The question is whether the business model has changed so significantly as a result of the pandemic that survival comes into question. Few sectors are likely to die, but some may require a radical transformation to survive and attract capital."

Economists have long warned that zombies are less productive, spend less on physical and intangible capital, and grow less in terms of employment and assets than their peers.

But new research from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows that zombies may be even more damaging to an economy than previously thought.

Not only are firms staying in a zombie state for longer than in years past, but of the roughly 60 per cent of firms that do manage to ultimately exit zombie status, many nonetheless experience prolonged weakness in productivity, profitability and growth, leading to long-term underperformance.

Moreover, recovered firms are three times more likely to become zombies again compared with firms that have never been one, according to the September study, which examined companies in 14 advanced economies over three decades.

"The zombie disease seems to cause long-term damage also on those that recover from it," the BIS' Ryan Banerjee and Boris Hofmann wrote in the report.

Therefore, "a firm's viability should be an important criterion for its eligibility for government and central bank support".

Some say the concern over zombie companies is being overhyped.

While they accounted for 41 per cent of US firms in a UBS Group analysis based on their interest coverage ratios as of the second quarter, weighted by assets the percentage declined dramatically to just 10 per cent.

Mr Matthew Mish, a strategist at UBS, said: "I don't think the problem looks any worse than the last two recessions."

