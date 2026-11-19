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‘Almost all’ US Fed policymakers saw further interest rate hikes as likely

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at its last meeting in late October, even as chairman Kevin Warsh said inflation remained “too high.”

WASHINGTON - “Almost all” participants of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate-setting meeting in October thought that further rate hikes would be necessary to fight stubbornly high inflation, minutes of the meeting showed on Nov 18.

The meeting’s minutes, released after a customary three-week lag, showed that according to almost all policymakers’ baseline outlooks for inflation and the labour market, further rate hikes “would likely be appropriate” to bring prices back under control.

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at its last meeting in late October, even as its chairman, Kevin Warsh, said inflation remained “too high.”

The 12-member Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to hold rates at a target range between 3.75 and 4%, citing the need for more data in the fight against inflation, after having hiked for the first time in three years at its previous meeting in September.

Two voting members, Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, had dissented in favour of an immediate 25-basis-point hike.

‘Broad-based’ inflation

The Fed has a dual mandate of keeping inflation to its long-term 2% target while ensuring maximum employment.

The unemployment rate in the United States has been relatively steady over the last year, even as job growth has seesawed. That stability is due to demographic changes and lower immigration.

Inflation, on a downward trajectory since hitting a pandemic peak, has reignited in the last year, driven by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and the energy price spike caused by his war on Iran.

The massive investments in infrastructure to support the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout have also led to increased prices.

Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index inflation, the Fed’s preferred gauge, hit 3.6% in September, far above the central bank’s target.

At the meeting in October, participants “acknowledged that inflation remained elevated.”

“Most remarked that inflation pressures in the economy were broad-based,” indicating they saw price increases as having spread beyond skyrocketing energy prices into other sectors.

Still, 10 of the committee’s 12 voting members called for rates to be held steady.

“These participants cited the need to assess the durability of AI-related investment demand, the evolution of financing conditions, the transmission of the September rate increase to the economy, or geopolitical developments,” the minutes said.

Those who dissented from the majority decision in calling for a 25-basis-point hike said they saw inflation as “too high” and “saw few signs of it abating.”

“They judged that the current policy stance was not sufficiently restrictive, and a few of them warned that further delay risked allowing high inflation to become entrenched or necessitating a larger and more disruptive tightening later.”

‘Concerned’

Speaking to US broadcaster CNBC on the morning of Nov 18, before the minutes were released, Fed governor Chris Waller said he was “very, very concerned” about inflation and now saw the need for a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed’s next meeting in December.

“If you really want to get it down, you’ve got to start taking more aggressive actions,” he said.

He said the Fed may need to go beyond the December rate hike he prescribed in order to meaningfully fight inflation.

Fed governor Michael Barr, speaking at an event in New York on Nov 18, also said he saw the need for further rate hikes. AFP