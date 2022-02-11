After battling for survival in 2020, more local firms drawing government help to grow

SINGAPORE - The economic recovery looks to be well entrenched with new data showing that firms are increasing moves to reconfigure their business models for the post-pandemic environment while requests for government assistance have fallen.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) noted on Friday (Feb 11) that the number of companies drawing government support for growth and transformation efforts rose 44 per cent to 22,100 last year.

The more robust economy is also reflected by a sharp 40 per cent decline in the number of firms seeking public financing to 12,600 over 2020.

The challenges of business continuity and cash flow also seem to have eased last year, with companies drawing loans of $8.6 billion, a 52 per cent drop from 2020.

The ESG's 2021 report card was in part a snapshot of the sweeping changes taking place among some of Singapore's 280,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form 99 per cent of the base the agency serves.

Trade and Industry minister Gan Kim Yong struck a cautiously optimistic note at thebriefing: "We are facing cost pressures from higher energy and commodity prices, as well as supply chain bottlenecks. Geopolitical tensions have caused major uncertainties and potentially, further technological bifurcation."

Omicron added another layer of uncertainty, but with Singapore's high and rising vaccination rates, falling Covid-related deaths and signs of a strong global economic recovery, "we have reasons to be confident", he added.

Instead of just riding out the pandemic last year, 1,600 local enterprises tapped ESG support in overseas markets, spurred both by new-found capabilities in digital and the push to find new supply sources.

A Singapore Business Federation (SBF) survey in the second half of last year found that sentiment had improved with the number of firms saying that the pandemic had hurt operations falling from 63 per cent in 2020 to 34 per cent.

SBF chief executive Lam Yi Young said companies are also more confident about overseas expansion: "One in three businesses indicate that they are confident in pursuing overseas expansion in the next six to 12 months.

"The top countries that businesses are engaged in overseas activities are Malaysia, China and Indonesia."

SBF joined forces with Enterprise Singapore to launch the GlobalConnect@SBF programme in Nov 2019, which facilitated 80 projects in two years.

ESG chairman Peter Ong said he was "inspired" by the gumption showed by local firms: "Compared to 2020, ESG facilitated overseas projects for more enterprises in 2021. While this was still below the number of projects secured pre-Covid, it is still encouraging to see many pressing on."