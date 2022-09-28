Adani to invest $143b over next 10 years despite global turmoil

The global economy is in uncharted waters as central banks risk recession to combat inflation and a war between Russia and Ukraine changes geopolitical realities, but India stands to gain from the turbulence.

Addressing the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Mr Gautam Adani said that with fractures in the European Union's economy starting to show and China increasingly isolated by the world, India is "one of the few relatively bright spots from a political, geostrategic and market perspective".

Mr Adani is the world's second richest man with a net worth of almost US$150 billion (S$215 billion). He is also the chairman of Adani Group, India's largest conglomerate with businesses spanning ports, airports, manufacturing and energy.

"This confidence of a nation", said Mr Adani, "is also reflected in the scale of the decisions corporations make. This has been the case with the Adani Group as we benefit from a rising India."

The group will invest a total of US$100 billion (S$143 billion) into the business over the next decade and has committed US$70 billion towards an integrated green hydrogen-based value chain.

This will involve adding 45 gigawatts of renewable power generation capacity to Adani Group's existing 20 gigawatts renewables portfolio. It will be done through three new factories powered by solar, wind and hydrogen, leading to the commercialisation of three million tonnes of green hydrogen.

Said Mr Adani at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel: "The goal is to become one of the least expensive producers of green electrons and thereafter the least expensive producer of green hydrogen. It is an absolute game changer for India and opens up the unprecedented possibility that India could one day become a net energy exporter."

Adani Group will also be pursuing growth in the Indian data centre market. "This sector consumes more energy than any other industry in the world and therefore our move to build green data centres is a game-changing differentiator," he added.

The way Mr Adani sees it, India, now the fifth-largest economy in the world, is well positioned for greater growth. Over the next 25 years, he said, India's 1.6 billion population will be fully literate and poverty-free with the largest consuming middle class in the world.

This will not only drive entrepreneurial growth on the domestic front but draw high levels of foreign direct investment (FDI) as well.

"India is already the world's hottest ground for new ideas," he said. "Of the 760 districts in India, over 670 have at least one registered start-up. In 2021, India added a unicorn every nine days, and it executed the largest number of real-time financial transactions globally - a staggering 48 billion."

This is three times greater than China and six times greater than the US, Canada, France, and Germany combined, Mr Adani said.

FDI is poised to grow against that backdrop. In 2021, India recorded its highest annual FDI inflow of US$85 billion. This is expected to cross US$100 billion in 2022.

"I expect the flow of FDI into India to further accelerate and rise above US$500 billion over the next 15 years - making India by far the world's fastest growing destination for FDI," added Mr Adani.