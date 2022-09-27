Adani Group to invest $1.43b in next decade as India benefits from global geopolitical shifts

SINGAPORE - The global economy is in uncharted waters as central banks risk recession to combat inflation and a war between Russia and Ukraine changes geopolitical realities, but India stands to gain from the turbulence.

Addressing the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Mr Gautam Adani said that with fractures in the EU's economy starting to show and China increasingly isolated by the world, India is "one of the few relatively bright spots from a political, geostrategic and market perspective".