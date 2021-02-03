For Subscribers
Commentary
A brighter year beckons for the F&B industry
Growing acceptance of food delivery and tech, spending on dining instead of travel, and a focus on hawker culture could make 2021 better
To say that 2020 was challenging for the food and beverage (F&B) sector is an understatement, with sales dropping by over 50 per cent during the circuit breaker period from April 7 to June 1.
The combination of closed borders and the ban on dine-in business was extremely difficult for industry players.