4 ex-bosses of Fukushima nuclear plant operator ordered to pay $135b

TOKYO • A Tokyo court on Wednesday ordered former executives from the operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant to pay 13.32 trillion yen (S$135 billion) for failing to prevent the disaster, plaintiffs said.

Four ex-bosses from Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) were ordered to pay the damages in a suit brought by shareholders over the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive tsunami in 2011.

Plaintiffs emerged from the Tokyo court holding banners reading "shareholders win" and "responsibility recognised". Lawyers for the plaintiffs hailed the ruling, and said they believed it to be the largest amount of compensation ever awarded in a civil lawsuit in Japan.

"All technology is at risk for human error. But nuclear power plants can cause irreparable damage to human lives and the environment," the plaintiffs said in a separate statement after the ruling. "Executives for firms that operate such nuclear plants bear enormous responsibility, which cannot compare with that of other companies."

The shareholders argued that the disaster could have been prevented if Tepco bosses had listened to research and carried out preventative measures like placing an emergency power source on higher ground. But officials said the studies they were presented with were not credible and the risks could not have been predicted.

In a statement read to Agence France-Presse by a Tepco spokesman, the firm said "we again express our heartfelt apology to people in Fukushima and members of society broadly for causing trouble and worry" with the disaster. But it declined to comment on the ruling.

Mr Hiroyuki Kawai, a lawyer representing shareholders, called the decision "historic".

"We realise that 13 trillion yen is well beyond their capacity to pay," he told reporters, adding that the plaintiffs expect the men to pay as much as their assets allow.

Three of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant's six reactors were operating when a massive undersea quake triggered a devastating tsunami on March 11, 2011. The reactors went into meltdown after their cooling systems failed when waves flooded backup generators, leading to the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Around 12 per cent of the Fukushima region was once declared unsafe. No-go zones now cover around 2 per cent, although populations in many towns remain far lower than before.

Tepco is currently engaged in a decades-long effort to decommission the plant, a costly and difficult process. No one was killed in the nuclear meltdown, but the tsunami left 18,500 dead or missing.

BLOOMBERG