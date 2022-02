Horticulturist Loo Jun Liang only has to look at the small amounts he forks out daily to see how big the threat of inflation is looming in his life.

Take mee pok at a coffee shop near his home. That used to be $3 but has cost $3.50 since last December, while sweet treats like Coolish ice cream is now $2.50 at supermarket chain Don Don Donki, up from $1.90.