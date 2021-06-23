2 new plants to add 1,200 jobs

One of the world's top chipmakers, GlobalFoundries, is making a US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) investment in Singapore for a new manufacturing plant, a move that is expected to add about 1,000 jobs.

This comes amid a global shortage of semiconductors, which are needed in a wide range of products including laptops and cars.

The new plant in Woodlands, which is under construction, is expected to start production in January 2023 and reach full capacity by early 2024, said the US-based firm.

Most of the new jobs will be high-value roles such as equipment technicians, process technicians and engineers.

Separately, France-based Arke-ma is building a bio-factory in Singapore. The Jurong Island plant will start operations in the first half of next year, and the investment could lead to about 200 new jobs.

