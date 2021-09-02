1 in 4 US bosses has fired staff for virtual call blunders: Survey

NEW YORK • Zoom call blunders can be hazardous to your career.

Nearly one in four executives has fired a staff member for slipping up during a video or audio conference, and most have levied some sort of disciplinary action for gaffes made in virtual meetings, a survey of 200 managers at large companies found.

The survey, commissioned by Vyopta, which helps companies manage their workplace collaboration and communication systems, also found executives do not fully trust a third of their staff to perform effectively when working remotely.

The findings illustrate how workers are still getting accustomed to working remotely, which has become common during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daily participants in Zoom calls surged from 10 million a day at the end of 2019 to 300 million in April last year, the conferencing company has said, and in recent weeks, many companies pushed back plans to return to offices due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Some Zoom miscues, like New Yorker magazine writer Jeffrey Toobin getting fired for inadvertently exposing himself, have been well publicised.

Other virtual-meeting miscues include joining a call late, having a bad Internet connection, accidentally sharing sensitive information, and not knowing when to mute your microphone.

The slip-ups can hurt businesses, leading to client defections, lost sales opportunities or missed deadlines, the survey found.

Still, executives continue to support working from home, and nearly three out of four surveyed by Vyopta plan to maintain or expand the number of employees allowed to work under a hybrid schedule over the next 12 months.

The findings come a day after Zoom Video Communications disappointed analysts with its sales forecast, sending its shares down about 16 per cent on Tuesday.

With many schools restarting in person, offices reopening in some parts of the world and competition increasing from companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, investors are concerned that the days of Zoom's robust growth are over.

BLOOMBERG