S'pore August factory output grows just 0.5%

Singapore's manufacturing output in August recorded the slowest growth since September 2021 as the country's key electronics cluster saw a fall in output due to softening demand.

Total output grew just 0.5 per cent in August on a yearly basis, while the electronics sector saw its production declining by 7.8 per cent, according to official data.

Concerns of a sharp global semiconductor down cycle have been on the rise after major chip companies predicted a weaker demand outlook through 2022, and probably 2023 as well.