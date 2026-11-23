NAB is planning to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of an overhaul amid stuff competition, a sluggish economy and rapid technological change.

National Australia Bank (NAB) was forced to bring forward conversations with employees affected by planned layoffs, after it inadvertently told some staff they were being let go ahead of a formal communication.

The bank had sent the e-mail on Nov 23 to staff who had already chosen to leave as part of a restructuring that had been recently announced, and were not intended to be sent before employees learnt directly about the outcome of the process, according to NAB.

The message had notified them that their system access would be turned off on Dec 2, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier. The staff were meant to meet their managers this week to ascertain if they would still have a job or receive a payout, according to the publication.

“We are very sorry this happened, and that receiving an automated e-mail this way would be upsetting and unsettling to many,” NAB said. “This is not the experience we wanted any colleague to have, and we sincerely apologise for the distress this error has caused to any who received these e-mails.”

NAB is planning to cut up to 2,500 jobs as part of an overhaul to navigate heightened competition, a sluggish economy that has weakened home lending and rapid technological change, it said in October.

The process to exit workers has run into mishaps when firms botch the process. In 2025, rival ANZ Group Holdings had to accelerate planned layoffs after automated e-mails were mistakenly sent to some employees before they were told of their termination. BLOOMBERG