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(From left) Moderator and ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan, Endowus managing director and head of client advisory for Singapore Sheryl Choong and ST business journalist Rosalind Ang at an InvestMe panel discussion on Nov 19 at SPH Auditorium.

SINGAPORE – Planning for a home, regular holidays and enough money to retire all at once can seem like a tall order but breaking each one down into a monthly saving target will make it easier to see what is affordable.

That was a key takeaway of a panel discussion on “funding your dream life” that was held on Nov 19 as part of The Straits Times’ InvestMe campaign, aimed at increasing the financial literacy of its subscribers.

Panellist Sheryl Choong, managing director and head of client advisory for Singapore at Endowus, said the starting point is to decide what a goal will cost and when the money will be needed. The time frame matters when choosing how to save or invest for it.

For instance, someone planning to buy and renovate a home within one to three years should consider less volatile options, such as a money market fund. With three to five years to prepare, they may be able to put more into fixed-income investments.

This is because money needed soon could be difficult to recover if the stock market falls just before a purchase.

The discussion, moderated by ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan, also explored whether young adults must choose between enjoying life now and preparing for the future.

She shared how she planned for her three trips to Europe in 2026 with a budget of $15,000 because she obtained good discounts by making all relevant bookings, including tickets to plays and concerts, about one year in advance.

Using this as an example, Choong said that those who have similar plans to spend $15,000 on travel annually should consider setting aside about $1,250 every month, for a year in advance.

But instead of splurging on multiple trips and work out the cost later, travellers can also start with an amount they can afford and adjust their plans accordingly.

Panellist Rosalind Ang, who is a business journalist at ST, shared how she and her husband made their first home purchase – an HDB resale flat – less daunting by planning to save for all the costs in stages.

The newlyweds reckoned that they also shaved about 50 per cent off their home renovation bill when they did their own research and doubled as the “designers” for their home.

They then picked a contractor and worked with its workers to implement the plans that they had drawn up.

Like many new home owners, Ang also shared how they bought many of their household items and even furniture online. But she had this piece of good advice: Never buy your beds online or you may end up sleeping on an uncomfortable choice for a long time.

The same approach applies to retirement, said Choong. People should work out the income they hope to have, take account of what they may receive from CPF Life, then assess what they need to save or invest to cover any gap.

That said, all three speakers agreed that it is not prudent for younger folk to pursue early retirement so aggressively that there is little time or money left to enjoy life along the way.

The Nov 19 event was the fourth in a series of six financial literacy courses. The final two will be held in January and March 2027.

To attend, readers can sign up for the ST InvestMe 24-month All Digital or All Digital and Print subscription package, which costs $29.90 per month.

Existing subscribers can recontract or upgrade their plans without incurring a penalty on their current plans.

Videos of earlier sessions are available on the InvestMe website, alongside practical financial tips. The site will also feature ST Invest columns and articles every weekend.

The next course, Real Or Not: Important Real Estate Tips by Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon, will cover property rules and changes that owners and investors should know. It will be held at the SPH Media auditorium in Toa Payoh North on the morning of Jan 16 , 2027.