Don’t want to be accused of a ‘low-effort’ proposal? Here’s what to know before popping the question

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

In this episode, Kai Wen and Isabelle discuss why Singapore societal norms have changed the way wedding proposals are planned and carried out.

While many still see the need to pop the question before getting married, does the proposal itself have to be elaborate? Isn’t it just the effort that counts?

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Dream proposal scenarios

4:24 How the BTO system influences expectations

7:27 Is a wedding proposal even necessary?

10:35 Proposal as a test

13:00 Engagement purgatory

16:04 Dealing with timelines and relationship pressure

19:05 Public proposals: Sweet or embarrassing?

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Follow Isabelle Kumar on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/vRrH

Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Isabelle Kumar (ibellekumar@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Yang Jiesan Cruz

Executive producer: Elizabeth Law

Follow the Headstart On Record Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

YouTube: https://str.sg/3psqrx

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Get business/career tips in ST’s Headstart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.