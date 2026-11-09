Headstart On Record Podcast
Don’t want to be accused of a ‘low-effort’ proposal? Here’s what to know before popping the question
In this episode, Kai Wen and Isabelle discuss why Singapore societal norms have changed the way wedding proposals are planned and carried out.
While many still see the need to pop the question before getting married, does the proposal itself have to be elaborate? Isn’t it just the effort that counts?
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:00 Dream proposal scenarios
4:24 How the BTO system influences expectations
7:27 Is a wedding proposal even necessary?
10:35 Proposal as a test
13:00 Engagement purgatory
16:04 Dealing with timelines and relationship pressure
19:05 Public proposals: Sweet or embarrassing?
Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ
Follow Isabelle Kumar on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/vRrH
Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Isabelle Kumar (ibellekumar@sph.com.sg)
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim and Yang Jiesan Cruz
Executive producer: Elizabeth Law
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